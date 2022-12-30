ENGLEWOOD — Greg Dulcich's season is over.
The Broncos rookie tight end will miss the final two games after being placed on the injured reserve Friday with a hamstring injury. Dulcich, who was drafted in the third round, had a productive first season, totaling 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
He currently leads rookie tight ends in receiving yards, despite missing seven games with a lingering hamstring injury. Andrew Beck, Albert Okwuegbunam, Eric Saubert and Eric Tomlinson will try to fill the void at tight end.
Dulcich is the 19th player currently on the Broncos' injured reserve and the 27th to be placed on the list this season. The Broncos lead the league in both categories.
"The injuries that we’ve had — we’ve had four coaches in six years, and there’s been injuries for the past six years," Broncos GM George Paton said. "Maybe you’re right, and maybe we do need to be calloused. Maybe we need to practice harder, but this has been ongoing in Denver — the injury problems. We have had a number of head coaches, and it’s up to us to fix the problem and do a deep dive in our entire wellness, our training, our strength and conditioning, our nutrition.
"It’s a bigger problem than just that. Obviously, every coach we talk to we’re going to discuss how they do it. How do you run practice? How do you see sports science — Catapults, GPS, and everything that’s involved?"
As for Sunday against the Chiefs, the Broncos will also be without outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee) and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle). Neither practiced all week.
Outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), wide receiver Kendal Hinton (hamstring), defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Interim coach Jerry Rosburg expects Jeudy, who injured his ankle last week, to play Sunday in Kansas City.