Eight months after suffering a torn right ACL, Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick said he has been “cleared to do everything.”

But there is still plenty of work ahead to be ready for the season.

Patrick, who hurt his knee Aug. 2, 2022, in a practice at training camp, recently discussed his injury on the "Cut To It" podcast hosted by former NFL star receiver Steve Smith Sr. Patrick spoke about how he shows up at 8 a.m. regularly at the team facility for rehab work.

“Lift. Jumping. Go out and run routes. Sprint mechanics. Full sleds. The whole bit,’’ he said. “At this point, I’m cleared to do everything. At this point, I’m just doing repetition to get myself ready to play in a game.”

Patrick said there has been an adjustment period to again running routes.

“Stuff feels unsure,’’ he said. “I trust it. It’s just my technique and my route running is just completely off right now. I feel like I’m leaning back in a lot of things.”

The Broncos begin offseason drills next Monday. Coach Sean Payton said last week at the owner’s meetings in Phoenix that players will “lift and run” for the first month.

As he returns to action, Patrick said on the podcast he plans to wear protection on his right knee.

“I’m going to wear a knee brace just because of the way I play the game,’’ he said. “I want to feel like I have that security and if it’s not restricting me and it’s allowing me to be me, I’m going to wear it because I know I play the game a little reckless. So just me knowing I have a knee brace on, I feel comfortable playing the way I’m going to play.”

In an hourlong appearance on the show, Patrick talked about plenty more than just coming back from his injury. He was undrafted out of Utah in 2017 and believes there is still a stigma attached to that.

Patrick spent time with Baltimore and San Francisco in 2017 before landing on Denver’s practice squad midway through that season. He made the active roster in 2018 and had 143 catches for 2,009 yards in his first four years prior to the injury.

“My experience was never have high expectations because at the end of the day, no matter what you do on the field, they always have a plan,’’ Patrick said of his road. “And sometimes you might not fit into that plan, so every year is kind of like a one-year deal. … I stopped putting yards, goals, touchdown goals, because you can see every year, I’m not one of the guys that should be getting the ball. But by the end of the year I’m getting fed one of the most on the team.”

Patrick did start all 15 games he played in 2020 and had 51 catches for 742 yards. Then he started all 16 games he played in 2021 and had 53 receptions for 734 yards.

“You can’t really get comfortable in this league, especially being undrafted, because at the end of the day, they’re still going to view you as an undrafted guy,” he told Smith.

But that doesn’t mean Patrick lacks any in confidence.

“At the end of the day, the way I look at it, if I got a go-ball opportunity, I’m 6-4 with a 37-plus inch vertical,’’ he said. “If they stop me from catching the ball, that’s my fault. It’s nothing that they did to stop me. … I respect everybody. DBs, I just don’t view them as somebody that can guard me. I can’t really say nothing nice about them.”

Patrick said he and Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II. “got bets every practice” when they go against each other. Patrick lauded Surtain’s ability to press but wondered why he doesn’t do that more often.

“He’s an animal press,’’ Patrick said. “I don’t know why he doesn’t press every play. … I feel like 'off' is his weak spot in his game, if you want to call it a weak spot.”

Patrick talked about having his fourth Denver coach in Sean Payton, who took over in February. He previously played under Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel Hackett.

“I’m real excited,’’ he said. “I try to stay in that middle ground because I think this is my fourth head coach and it’s kind of like a broken record, getting excited for people. At this point of my career now, obviously I want to win. … I’m going to work hard and whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do.’’

Smith suggested to Patrick it is awkward having Joseph return to the Broncos as defensive coordinator after he was fired as head coach after a two-season run that concluded in 2018.

“It’s a little awkward but everybody loves him, so it was an easy welcome,’’ Patrick said. “It just didn’t work out as a head coach for us. The defense was fine (under Joseph).”

The Broncos in 2017 were No. 3 in total defense and No. 22 in scoring defense. In 2018, they were No. 22 in total defense and No. 13 in points allowed.

***

The Tim Patrick File

Age: 29

Hometown: San Diego

College: Utah

NFL draft: Undrafted

2018 (Broncos): 23 receptions, 315 yards (19.7 per game), 1 TD

2019 (Broncos): 16 receptions, 218 yards (27.3 per game), 0 TD

2020 (Broncos): 51 receptions, 742 yards (49.5 per game), 6 TD

2021 (Broncos): 53 receptions, 734 yards (45.9 per game), 5 TD

2022 (Broncos): Missed the season due to knee injury

—Paul Klee