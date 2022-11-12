Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Titans prop bets:
1. Broncos-Titans under 39 points
Why it’s a good bet: No way there are a lot of points in this game.
2. Derrick Henry over 106.5 yards (-115)
Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos rush defense has been a weakness so going against the best back in the league is not a good thing.
3. Greg Dulcich over 0.5 touchdowns (+280)
Why it’s a good bet: The rookie tight end has so much potential the last couple weeks. Why can't he get his first TD?
-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado
(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 14-10)