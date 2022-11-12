Titans Chiefs Football

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Ed Zurga - freelancer, FR34145 AP

Denver Gazette digital sports editor Chris Schmaedeke's best Broncos vs. Titans prop bets:

1. Broncos-Titans under 39 points

Why it’s a good bet: No way there are a lot of points in this game. 

2. Derrick Henry over 106.5 yards (-115)   

Why it’s a good bet: The Broncos rush defense has been a weakness so going against the best back in the league is not a good thing. 

3. Greg Dulcich over 0.5 touchdowns (+280)

Why it’s a good bet: The rookie tight end has so much potential the last couple weeks. Why can't he get his first TD?

-Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Schmaedeke's ATS record: 14-10)