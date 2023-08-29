Just like that the Broncos have a new kicker.
The Broncos on Tuesday agreed to a trade with New Orleans for Wil Lutz, according to his agent, John Perla. Lutz, dealt for a seventh-round pick in 2024, will be reunited with Denver coach Sean Payton, his former coach with the Saints.
To make room for Lutz, the Broncos waived kicker Brett Maher.
"(Lutz is) very excited," Perla told The Denver Gazette. "I think he’s going to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He’s always had a great relationship with Sean. I think there’s no stopping him. He feels so good mentally and physically. I think (the trade is) going to rejuvenate him."
Lutz, 29, played for the Saints from 2016-22, which included missing 2021 due to injury. He was the kicker for Payton in New Orleans from 2016-20 and made the Pro Bowl in 2019.
Five teams had expressed an interest in trading for Lutz, who lost his job to rookie Blake Grupe. Others in the mix were Dallas, Tennessee, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams.
"He didn't lose his job,'' Perla said. "The Saints just made a poor decision. The better player is not the one who is left on the Saints' roster, I'll tell you that."
Lutz made a 60-yard field goal against Minnesota last season in London. Perla shrugged off what the altitude might mean for him in Denver.
“He can kick a 60-yard field goal in London or he can kick it in any stadium in the United States,” Perla said.