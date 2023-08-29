Just like that the Broncos have a new kicker.

The Broncos on Tuesday agreed to a trade with New Orleans for Wil Lutz, according to his agent, John Perla. Lutz, dealt for a seventh-round pick in 2024, will be reunited with Denver coach Sean Payton, his former coach with the Saints.

To make room for Lutz, the Broncos waived kicker Brett Maher.

"(Lutz is) very excited," Perla told The Denver Gazette. "I think he’s going to have a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He’s always had a great relationship with Sean. I think there’s no stopping him. He feels so good mentally and physically. I think (the trade is) going to rejuvenate him."