After a 37-day search, the Broncos got their guy.

The 19th coach in franchise history will be former Saints coach and Super Bowl champion Sean Payton, The Denver Gazette confirmed Tuesday. The Broncos will send the Saints their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick in exchange for the Saints' 2024 third-round pick and Payton, who is still under contract with New Orleans.

"Great fanbase. Great tradition," Payton told NOLA.com of accepting the job. "The ownership group is fantastic, and I love the way they competed last year. It's a great football city like we had in New Orleans."

Payton was considered one of the top candidates for the job when Denver's search began. He checked most, if not all, of Denver's boxes, after the Broncos whiffed on their previous three hires — Nathaniel Hackett, Vic Fangio and Vance Joseph — each of whom had no previous head coaching experience.

Payton spent the last year as an NFL analyst for FOX, after coaching the Saints for 15 seasons. Payton is one of the most decorated coaches in recent history, posting a 161-97 record with the Saints and winning Super Bowl XLIV. He will replace Hackett, who was fired before season's end, after going 4-11 in his first 15 games.

Payton has a tall task on his hands as he attempts to get the Broncos back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and a triumph in Super Bowl 50.

Payton hopes to be the solution to Denver's offensive issues, which includes $245 million quarterback Russell Wilson, who is coming off the worst season of his career.

"He's one of the world's best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees," Wilson said of Payton Jan. 8. "He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl ... and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent... He's competitive as can be and he knows how to push guys at the ultimate level."

The Broncos did have to compensate the Saints for Payton, which is why some believed the Broncos, and others, might pass on Payton. The veteran coach also interviewed with the Panthers, Cardinals and Texans, with some believing he would opt to return to TV instead of coaching. There was speculation that Payton preferred to coach in Los Angeles for either the Rams or Chargers — if those jobs came open next season.

There were multiple twists and turns during the search, which was led by Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner, that made it appear the Broncos wanted someone else. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was the first to interview and considered the favorite to land the job. But that door was shut twice, with Harbaugh turning Denver down after the first interview and a second time, when Penner flew to Ann Arbor to meet with Harbaugh on Jan. 25.

The Broncos were also keenly interested in 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who quickly became the favorite after Harbaugh was removed from the race. But Ryans, who has family connections to the Houston area, wanted the Texans' job, which he ended up landing. That led Denver back to Payton, who stayed in contact with Broncos leadership throughout the process.

In recent days, the Broncos zeroed-in on Payton and worked with the Saints to come up with a deal. Payton is also expected to become one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL and in pro sports. His contract details have yet to be released, but it's believed he could make anywhere from $15 million to $20 million — if not more.

That's a large number for a coach who hasn't been in the league the past year. And it cost a good amount of draft capital. Add that on top of what the Broncos gave up for Wilson a year ago, and the Broncos have traded away three first-round picks, three second-round picks and edge rusher Bradley Chubb in hopes it will finally get them back to competing for championships.

It would all be worth it if Payton works out. He certainly had the best résumé of any candidate Denver interviewed. In 15 years with the Saints, his team finished outside the top 10 in points per game only twice, with nine top five finishes. At 59 years old, he's won more games (161) than 27 active NFL coaches. And, now back in the NFL, he's one of eight active head coaches to have previously won a Super Bowl.

The expectations are high for Payton, and rightfully so. But this isn't a team, or franchise, Payton can fix over night. There are plenty of holes he must plug, starting on offense.

Most important, Payton must change the culture in Denver. A franchise that has historically prided itself on winning Super Bowls, the Broncos have been the laughingstock of the AFC West and NFL for the past several years.

Now with owners capable of paying any amount, and an experienced and previously successful head coach, the Broncos are hoping to change that narrative with Payton at the helm.

The Sean Payton file

NFL coaching career

Philadelphia Eagles (1997-98): Quarterbacks coach

New York Giants (1999-2002): Offensive coordinator and quaterbacks coach

Dallas Cowboys (2003-05): Assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach

New Orleans Saints (2006-2021): Head coach (was suspended for 2012 season)

By the numbers

Overall record: 161-97 (.624 winning percentage)

Playoff record: 9-8 (.529 winning percentage)

Seasons over 10 wins: Nine

Division titles: Seven

Accolades

Super Bowl champion: (Super Bowl XLIV)

AP Coach of the Year: 2006

All-Pros with Saints: QB Drew Brees, G Jahri Evans, DE Cameron Jordan, WR Michael Thomas, TE Jimmy Graham, T Carl Nicks, T Jammal Brown, LB Demario Davis, T Ryan Ramckyz