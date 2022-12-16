ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos made a long-term decision on Friday.

The organization decided to sit quarterback Russell Wilson for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, after their franchise quarterback suffered a concussion last week against the Chiefs. Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but the team still decided to sideline him for his health and safety. Backup Brett Rypien will start in Wilson's place.

"As an organization, we have decided to give him another week to get ready so he's ready to go for the Los Angeles Rams," coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "Russ is one of our ultimate competitors in this game. He's unbelievable. We informed him of the decision. He's not happy. He wants to be out there and play. He's very, very competitive.

"It's best for our organization. It's best for Russell."

Wilson has been in concussion protocol this week, working his way back onto the field. He did not practice Wednesday, was limited Thursday and was a full participant Friday. Hackett said this was a decision that came from the top down, with everyone in the organization agreeing Wilson should sit.

Hackett said Wilson is "healthy and ready to go" but ultimately, it was in the best interest of the organization to have him not play.

"He looks great out there," Hackett said. "He's been great. He's been in meetings. He's been doing everything great. He's passed all the concussion protocols. Just as an organization, we talked about it and we just wanted to do what's best. Player safety is really important to us."

Wilson said Friday he was "planning" on playing this week and was ready to. And while he's frustrated he won't be able to play, he understands the decision.

"For me, I always want to be out on the field," Wilson said. "I believe in competing and being out there on the field no matter what the circumstances are... I think at the same time, it was a collective decision by the organization."

For the Broncos, they know Wilson's long-term health is more important than Sunday's game between 3-10 Denver and 4-9 Arizona. They signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million extension in September, meaning they're in this for the long haul.

Wilson has only missed one other game this season due to injury, missing Week 7 versus the Jets. Rypien started then and will start again this Sunday. This season, Rypien is 28 of 54 for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

"I'm just excited for the opportunity," Rypien said. "We want to take care of (Wilson). That's your franchise quarterback. That's guy everybody really cares about in this building. And like I said last week, he's out there laying his body on the line.

"I know Russ probably doesn't like it. He wants to be out there. But you've got to think safety first and, ultimately, we're doing that."

Full injury report

Out: QB Russell Wilson (concussion), WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring), WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring)

Questionable: DE Dre'Mont Jones (hip), DT D.J. Jones (illness), LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), OL Dalton Risner (shoulder/back)

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory and offensive lineman Billy Turner are expected to come off the injured reserve this week and play Sunday versus the Cardinals. They are not listed on the injury report.

"We’re excited to see both those guys out there — seeing Billy out there, and watching him be able to practice and execute the plan this week," Hackett said. "Then Randy, it’s great to see him. It’s been a while since he’s been out there. We’re excited to see what he can do."