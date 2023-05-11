The Sean Payton era will open with the Broncos taking on one of their fiercest rivals.
The NFL schedule came out Thursday, and Denver in Week 1 will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10. The rivalry goes back to the Broncos’ first season in AFL in 1960 and has featured the Raiders also playing in Oakland and Los Angeles.
Payton is in his first year as Denver’s head coach. He coached the Saints for 15 seasons before taking last year off to serve as a Fox NFL studio analyst.
The Broncos’ schedule features four prime-time games, a surprising number considering their 5-12 record and multiple flops on prime time last season. They are on Thursday Night Football at Kansas City on Oct. 12, on Monday Night Football at Buffalo on Nov. 13, on Sunday Night Football at home against Minnesota on Nov. 19 and on Dec. 24 at home against New England.
Denver’s bye will come in Week 9, when Sunday games are on Nov. 6.
The Broncos will close the season against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Jan. 6 or 7. Whether that game is on a Saturday or a Sunday won't be announced until late in the season.
The Broncos also announced their preseason foes on Thursday. They will open with road games at Arizona between Aug. 10-12 and at San Francisco from Aug. 17-19. Their one preseason home game will be Aug. 26 against the Los Angeles Rams. Specifics on dates and times will be announced later.
Here’s the full regular-season schedule:
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10, vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17, vs. Washington Commanders, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24, at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., CBS
Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 1 at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m., CBS
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 8 vs. New York Jets, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 6: Thursday, Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs. 6:15 p.m., Prime Video
Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22, vs. Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29, vs. Kansas City Chiefs. 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Monday, Nov. 13, at Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19, vs. Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 p.m., NBC
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26, vs. Cleveland Browns, 2:05 p.m., Fox
Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3, at Houston Texans, 2:05 p.m., CBS
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10, at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 17, at Detroit Lions, TBD
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24, vs. New England Patriots, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network
Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31, vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Week 18: Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, Jan. 7, at Las Vegas Raiders, TBD