The Broncos will sign former XFL players Ben DiNucci and Jacques Patrick if they pass physicals on Monday.

Joe Linta, the agent for DiNucci, said Sunday the quarterback is in line to sign after being a veteran tryout player during the weekend at a three-day Broncos rookie minicamp. And a source said Patrick, a running back, also is in line to join the team.

The Broncos worked out three XFL players at the minicamp. However, a source said the third one, outside linebacker Trent Harris, will not be signed.

DiNucci played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-21 before spending this past season with the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons and throwing for 2,671 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games. Patrick has been with four different NFL teams since being undrafted out of Florida State in 2019 and most recently was second in the XFL in rushing with 443 yards for the San Antonio Brahmas.

Monday is the first day players from the 2023 XFL season can sign with NFL teams. The Broncos have no spots open on the 90-man offseason roster, so two players would need to be let go to make room for DiNucci and Patrick.

DiNucci would compete with Jarrett Guarantano to be Denver's third-string quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson and backup Jarrett Stidham.

“For me, it’s all about reps,” DiNucci said Saturday. “The thing about (being a) backup quarterback, especially in this league, is reps are hard to come by. The past few (NFL) preseasons, I got maybe a few quarters here and there. For me, a second opportunity is awesome."

Patrick will provide depth at running back with starter Javonte Williams being out all of spring drills while recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last October. However, coach Sean Payton said Saturday that Williams could return for the start of training camp.

With the Broncos not signing Harris, there remains a chance they could re-sign outside linebacker Jake Martin, who was waived last Wednesday. The Aurora native was let go in a cost-cutting move. He was guaranteed $1 million on his contract, but the Broncos saved $3.82 million.

The Broncos during the weekend had five veteran players in for tryouts and tried out 22 rookies. While sources said defensive lineman Momar Fall, a rookie free agent from CSU Pueblo, won't be signed by Denver, he is receiving interest from the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens.