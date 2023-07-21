The Broncos will have an experienced kicker in training camp next week.

A source said Friday that Denver agreed to a one-year deal with Brett Maher, who worked out with the team in May. The Broncos already have kicker Elliott Fry on the roster, who has appeared in just three NFL regular-season games.

The Broncos released veteran kicker Brandon McManus on May 23. They then worked out Fry, Maher and Parker White on May 25 before electing to sign Fry.

Fry looked OK but hardly exceptional during organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp.

Maher, 33, has played four NFL seasons, including spending 2021 with New Orleans when current Broncos coach Sean Payton was in charge.

Maher has made in his career 94 of 116 career field-goal attempts with a long of 63 yards, and 128 of 134 extra points. He had an impressive regular season with Dallas in 2022, making 29 of 32 field goals and 50 of 53 extra points. But then he collapsed in the playoffs, missing five of six extra points in two games.

Broncos rookies reported to training camp on Wednesday and veterans will report Tuesday. The first practice before fans will be Friday.