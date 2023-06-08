The Broncos have agreed to a one-year contract to sign veteran pass rusher Frank Clark, a source said Thursday.

Clark, who turns 30 on Wednesday, will get a one-year deal with a guaranteed base salary of $5.5 million and it could be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Clark will provide pass rushing with starting outside linebacker Baron Browning having been sidelined with a knee injury during the three weeks of organized team activities, which concluded Thursday. Denver's 9News reported that Browning recently underwent surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus but that he is expected to be ready at some point during training camp, which will begin in late July.

Clark was released March 7 after four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, which included making the Pro Bowl in his first three years with the team. He played his first four seasons with Seattle, including having a career-high 13 sacks in 2018.

Clark has 58 1/2 sacks in eight NFL seasons. He had five last season while winning his second Super Bowl ring with the Chiefs.

The Broncos will conclude spring drills with a mandatory minicamp next Tuesday through Thursday.