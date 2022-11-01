Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates after the Broncos sacked Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the fourth quarter Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates after making an interception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
In a blockbuster trade hours before the NFL trade deadline, The Gazette confirmed the Broncos traded the star outside linebacker and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The first-round pick will be via the San Francisco 49ers, which had previously traded the pick to the Dolphins. That would currently be the 20th overall pick in the 2023 draft.
Here's the full trade breakdown:
The Broncos receive: 2023 first rounder, 2024 fourth rounder, RB Chase Edmonds
The Dolphins receive: OLB Bradley Chubb, 2025 fifth-rounder
The Broncos selected Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft, totaling 26 sacks in 49 games played. Chubb made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 and showed potential to be one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. But he also suffered several injuries, including a torn ACL in 2019 and bone spurs in his ankle in 2021. When he was drafted, the expectation was to pair Chubb with Von Miller, an arrangement that rarely played out due to injuries. Miller was traded by the Broncos to the Rams last year at the deadline in exchange for a second and third round pick.
Now both have been traded by the team that drafted them. Miller is with the Bills and Chubb is with the Dolphins.
For the Broncos, this trade makes sense for the future, both financially with cap space and in the draft with more picks.
Due to signing quarterback Russell Wilson to a $245 million deal in September, the Broncos are going to be limited in cap space in future years. And the money they do have will likely go to signing other young players, like cornerback Pat Surtain II and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, to long-term deals. If they were to keep Chubb, they would have had to sign him to a massive extension, which likely would cost over $20 million per year. Instead, they hope to rely on Randy Gregory — who signed a five-year, $70 million deal this past offseason — 2021 third-round pick Baron Browning, 2021 seventh-round pick Jonathon Cooper, 2022 second-round pick Nik Bonitto and Jacob Martin, who the Broncos also traded for Tuesday from the Jets.
The Broncos acquired Martin and 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2024 fourth round pick. Martin has started 15 games in his career five-year career, totaling 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles. Martin was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2018 draft and is an Aurora, Colo. native.
More importantly, the Chubb deal also gives them draft compensation, which the Broncos desperately needed after sending Seattle five future picks for the quarterback in March: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 fifth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick. Now, the Broncos have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including a first rounder.
Denver's 2023 NFL Draft picks:
1st-round (via 49ers via Dolphins)
3rd-round
3rd-round (via Colts)
4th-round
5th-round
7th-round (via Vikings)
Where this trade doesn't make sense for the Broncos is in the short term. Chubb has arguably been Denver's best player on defense this season, totaling 5.5 sacks. And he leads a defense that ranks top five in several categories and is considered one of the best in the NFL.
Though, sitting at 3-5, the Broncos' front office may believe this team has little chance at making a playoff run this. At least that's what a trade of this caliber indicates, opting instead for the future. It's sure to be a tough sell to the locker room, though, which Chubb was a leader in as a team captain. Now, it's up to Gregory, Browning, Cooper, Bonitto and Martin to help fill that void.
"Bradley has been great. He's a true pro. We love Bradley," coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday before the trade. "He's been somebody that I have loved getting to know. He's had a great year this year. He's been awesome. I can't say enough good things about him and how much he means to me and everybody."
Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb chases Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa out of bounds for a loss of 2 yards. The Broncos defeated the Dolphins 20-13 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55), defensive tackle Sylvester Williams (73) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) stand at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half Nov. 1, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) waits during a time out in the second half against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Empowered Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) and Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) tackle New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) for no gain on a third down and 1during the second half Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Empowered Field at Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) celebrates a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) poses for a photo with a young fan after the third day of the Broncos’ training camp practices on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Centennial, Colo.(Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) signs his jersey for a Cincinnati Bengals players after a game on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb takes a knee before running onto the field for pregame warm ups Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Chubb who injured his ankle in the second week of the season was activated Saturday from the injured reserve and could play against the Los Angeles Chargers. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) enters the field against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) prepares to hit San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) during an NFL preseason football game, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb during the second half of a game. The Broncos were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-10 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Walker (57) celebrates with outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half Nov. 1, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
PHOTOS: Bradley Chubb's years on field as a Denver Bronco
The Broncos selected Bradley Chubb with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft, expecting to pair the pass-rusher with Von Miller, an arrangement that rarely played out due to injuries. Chubb played four and a half seasons in Denver before being traded to Miami Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.
