Broncos coach Sean Payton couldn't resist picking up yet another one of his former New Orleans players.

On the third and final day of the NFL draft, the Broncos acquired tight end Adam Trautman, who had played for the Saints from 2020-22. His first two seasons were spent under Payton, which were the coach's final two of 15 seasons in New Orleans.

With the No. 183 pick in the sixth round of the draft, the Broncos selected Boise State safety JL Skinner. They then traded the No. 195 pick in the sixth round to the Saints for Trautman and the No. 257 selection in the seventh round. With that seventh round pick, Denver selected Oregon center Alex Forsyth.

Trautman has 60 career catches for 641 yards. He becomes the sixth former Saints player to join the Broncos under Payton. The others are tight end Chris Manhertz, fullback Michael Burton, running back Tony Jones Jr. and wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

With the selection of Skinner, the Broncos continued to add to their depth in the secondary. Denver on Friday picked cornerback Riley Moss out of Iowa in the third round.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Skinner provides good length in the secondary. As a senior in 2022, he started all 12 games and had a team-high four interceptions to go along with 65 tackles.

"I'm very excited to get up there to Denver,'' he said. "I'm really blessed to be in this position."

Skinner had been projected by many to go in the third- or fourth-round of the draft. However, he said he suffered a torn pectoral muscle "about two days" before the combine in "a fluke incident" when he was warming up on the bench press.

"That's the reason why a drop may have happened, but I don't really consider it a drop,'' he said. "I consider it me being placed in to the correct hands. The Denver Broncos are the correct hands."

Skinner said he is well on his way to recovery.

"I'm actually ahead,'' he said. "I'm running and doing everything right now, lifting and doing all that stuff. So not too far (away). I'm about a month out from my full expected recovery to be fully cleared. I'm back doing all my normal activities."

JL is Skinner’s given name and is not initials for anything. He said he was named after his father, who was named after his grandfather but that he "doesn't know the reason for my name being JL."

Forsyth gives the Broncos additional depth at center. It's not out of the question he could push Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting job at some point.

"I was waiting by the TV, waiting by the phone for quite a long time,'' Forsyth said of being selected with the third from last pick in the draft. "But I'm really glad. I know (I'm) in the right place."