ENGLEWOOD — George Paton stays busy on cut day.
The Broncos' GM traded outside linebacker Malik Reed and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. This is the second year in a row Paton traded a player away for a draft pick on cut day, sending wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Lions last year for a seventh-round pick.
Reed is entering his fourth season in the NFL, having played the previous three in Denver. He started 34 games for the Broncos, totaling 123 tackles, 15 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. The trade is a result of the Broncos having a loaded EDGE group, led by Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning and rookie Nik Bonitto.
"I love Malik. Everyone does. Great kid. Really good player. We just had a logjam," GM George Paton said. "We have a lot of really talented outside backers that can rush. Thought it would be best to trade Malik and trade him to somewhere that he will fit in in a really good organization, and we wouldn't have just traded him anywhere. He wanted to go to Pittsburgh and we found a home for him. And I think it's a win-win for both sides."
The trade also clears $2.4 million in cap space for the Broncos, which could be valuable as they will likely be in the market for veteran players after cut day. More importantly, though, the Broncos received a draft pick. Paton has said obtaining picks would be a priority after giving up several future picks in the Russell Wilson trade. The Broncos now have third, fourth, fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"You always want to get picks. But you also want to keep your best players," Paton said. "We had opportunities to trade players. We also want to win now. We want to win this year. So yeah, there's a fine line in just getting picks to get picks, but we also want to win games. Any time we can get a pick, we will. We did move up a little bit, that doesn't count as a pick, but it's still a trade. We'll see. We still have a long ways to go."