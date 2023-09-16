Broncos TV Guide: Week 2
TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst; Aditi Kinkhabwala, sideline)
Kickoff: 2:25 p.m.
Stream: Paramount +
Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)
Betting line: Broncos (-3.5)
Paul Klee prediction: Commanders 17, Broncos 16
Sean Payton, 0-2? Say it ain't so! Washington's powerful defensive line chases down Russell Wilson as boobirds return to Mile High.
Klee's prediction record: 0-1, 1-0 ATS
Chris Schmaedeke's prediction: Broncos 20, Commanders 16
Denver can't lose this game. The percentage of teams that make the playoffs after a 0-2 start is around 30 percent. Starting out 0-2 at home would be disaster for Sean Payton in his first season.
Schmaedeke's prediction record: 0-1, 0-1 ATS
Chris Tomasson's prediction: Broncos 26, Commanders 24
The Broncos can't suffer another troubling loss with members of the Super Bowl XXXIII winning team on hand for a 25th reunion, right? By the way, that 1998 team trounced Washington 38-16 en route to a 14-2 regular-season mark.
Tomasson prediction record: 0-1, 0-1 ATS