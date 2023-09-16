Broncos TV Guide: Week 2

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, analyst; Aditi Kinkhabwala, sideline)

Kickoff: 2:25 p.m.

Stream: Paramount +

Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)

Betting line: Broncos (-3.5)

Paul Klee prediction: Commanders 17, Broncos 16

Sean Payton, 0-2? Say it ain't so! Washington's powerful defensive line chases down Russell Wilson as boobirds return to Mile High.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Klee's prediction record: 0-1, 1-0 ATS

Chris Schmaedeke's prediction: Broncos 20, Commanders 16

Denver can't lose this game. The percentage of teams that make the playoffs after a 0-2 start is around 30 percent. Starting out 0-2 at home would be disaster for Sean Payton in his first season.

Schmaedeke's prediction record: 0-1, 0-1 ATS

Chris Tomasson's prediction: Broncos 26, Commanders 24

The Broncos can't suffer another troubling loss with members of the Super Bowl XXXIII winning team on hand for a 25th reunion, right? By the way, that 1998 team trounced Washington 38-16 en route to a 14-2 regular-season mark.

Tomasson prediction record: 0-1, 0-1 ATS