Broncos TV Guide Week 3

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, play-by-play; Trent Green, analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline)

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

Stream: Paramount+

Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)

Betting line: Dolphins (-6.5)

Paul Klee prediction: Dolphins 36, Broncos 17

Hey, Coach Payton, all of Broncos Country could've saved you the headaches and warned a Vance Joseph defense won't fly at elevation. Or at sea level, as they'll learn the hard way at Hard Rock Stadium.

Klee's prediction record: 1-1 overall, 2-0 ATS

Chris Schmaedeke's prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 20

The Broncos' defense will have trouble with the Dolphins' speed. Denver never plays well in Miami. Mike McDaniel and Vic Fangio will have something special cooked up for the Broncos. It adds up to the Broncos falling to 0-3.

Schmaedeke's prediction record: 0-2, 0-2 ATS

Chris Tomasson's prediction: Dolphins 31, Broncos 23

Perhaps the Broncos need to bring back as a good-luck charm Tim Tebow, who led them in 2011 to their only victory ever in Miami. But assuming Tebow is unavailable, Denver will fall to 1-9 all-time in Miami and be 0-3 for the second time in four seasons.

Tomasson prediction record: 0-2, 0-2 ATS