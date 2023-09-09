Broncos TV Guide: Week 1
TV: CBS (Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; James Lofton, analyst; Jay Feely, analyst; Tiffany Blackmon, sideline)
Kickoff: 2:25 p.m.
Stream: Paramount +
Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline)
Betting line: Broncos (-3)
Paul Klee prediction: Broncos 23, Raiders 21
A seventh-straight loss to the Raiders would be no way to open the Sean Payton era. New kicker Wil Lutz saves the day with a field goal at the horn to end the skid.
Klee's prediction record: 0-0
Chris Schmaedeke's prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 20
It feels like the Broncos can't lose this game. New coach and new attitude will help Denver break its six-game losing streak to the rival Raiders.
Schmaedeke's prediction record: 0-0
Chris Tomasson's prediction: Broncos 23, Raiders 20
Quarterbacks don’t like the description, but Wilson just might need to be a “game manager” for the Broncos to win. The aerial attack could be hampered with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but Wilson can rely on Denver’s runners and defense in a low-scoring win.
Tomasson prediction record: 0-0