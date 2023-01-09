ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos so far have six candidates for their coach vacancy after they made several interview requests Monday.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero have been requested to interview for the job, with Evero being the first to interview.
All interviews (aside from Evero) will be conducted virtually until Jan. 17, per NFL rules.
The Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett Dec. 26.
Of the six candidates, only Ryans and Evero don't have previous head coach experience, which many believe will be a priority for the Broncos. The last three coaches were first-timers.
"If you have experience, it helps," Broncos general manager George Paton said. "It certainly helps, but it’s not necessary. We are going to keep an open mind through this search. If there is a quality candidate that is experienced, then sure, certainly, but we’re not going to limit ourselves to just experienced candidates."
That's why it's believed Payton, Harbaugh and Quinn are the leaders in the clubhouse — at least at the moment. Both Payton and Harbaugh had tremendous success in the NFL, with Payton coaching the Saints for 15 seasons and winning a Super Bowl and Harbaugh coaching the 49ers for four seasons and reaching a Super Bowl in only his second season.
Quinn, though, has more connections to the Broncos than any candidate, other than Evero. He worked with Paton in Miami (2005-06) and was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator (2013-14) when Russell Wilson was the quarterback in Seattle.
The Broncos will have some competition among their candidates, with the Texans and Cardinals entering coaching searches Monday. The Texans also requested to interview Evero and Ryans — who are believed to be two of the top young candidates in this year's cycle. The Colts and Panthers also have openings and have expressed interest in Payton and Harbaugh.
As for a timetable, there is none — for now. But the Broncos will begin conducting interviews this week, and it wouldn't be a surprise if they have their next coach by month's end.