The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday night showdown at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. with television coverage on NBC.

Fourth quarter

And now PJ Locke forces a fumble and the Broncos recover. Just one minute left. 

Bradley Chubb with the sack on first down. Loss of 12 yards.

No first down for the Broncos and the 49ers will get the ball back. Broncos defense will be back on the field. 

Broncos create another turnover as Jonas Griffith with the pick. Just about two minutes to go. 

Gordon scores from the 1-yard line as the Broncos break their red zone streak. Broncos up 11-10 

Now Wilson takes off and gets a first down with his legs. Broncos on the move.

Big play by Wilson on 3rd and long. Made a play with his legs and hit Kendall Hinton for a first down.

The Broncos defense does it again. Another punt coming up for the 49ers.

Broncos challenging the spot. Big call in this close game. 

That was the worst drive of the night for the Broncos. They will punt again.

The Broncos get lucky as Gordon fumbles but Wilson is right there to recover.

Third quarter

The punters continue to star as the Broncos will start inside the 5-yard line once again. 

Big sack by Randy Gregory as the defense forces another Niners' punt.

McManus misses from 53 as scores remains 7-5. 

Injury update on D.J. Jones.

Broncos using the run game on this drive. Gordon and Williams seeing carries. 

Broncos net a safety as 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone. 

Broncos special teams have been a star on Sunday though. 

The Broncos offense struggles with the good field position and will punt again. Offense is hard to watch. 

The Broncos come up with a huge turnover. Jewell with the recovery.

The crowd is unhappy as the Broncos go 3-and-out once again. 

Second quarter

Offense goes the wrong direction as Broncos punt again.

Broncos defense keeps the 49ers from getting a first down. Denver getting the ball back with under two minutes to go in first half. Broncos will start at midfield.  

Wilson is sacked and the Broncos are knocked out of field goal range. Broncos down punt at the 2-yard line. Niners back on offense. 

Some Russell Wilson magic on this drive for the Broncos

Broncos lose challenge and start this drive at the 1-yard line. 

Broncos defense comes up big and the 49ers punt again.

Brandon McManus hits a 55-yard field goal to get Broncos on the board

First quarter

Broncos get their first first down of the game as Russell Wilson hits Courtland Sutton on the final play of the quarter. 

Surtain knocks another pass down. Broncos defense doing their part. 

And the boos have started as the Broncos still don't have a first down. 

Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell with a sack and the 49ers are forced to punt. 

The Broncos offense continues to struggle. Another 3-and-out. The crowd is beginning to get restless. 

San Francisco has no problem on its second drive as the Niners score a touchdown. 

The 49ers defense looks just as stout as the Broncos. 3-and-out for the Broncos. 

Broncos defense gives up one first down but gets off the field pretty quick. Great plays by Patrick Surtain II and D.J. Jones.

