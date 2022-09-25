The Denver Broncos host the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday night showdown at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. with television coverage on NBC.
Fourth quarter
And now PJ Locke forces a fumble and the Broncos recover. Just one minute left.
Bradley Chubb with the sack on first down. Loss of 12 yards.
No first down for the Broncos and the 49ers will get the ball back. Broncos defense will be back on the field.
Broncos create another turnover as Jonas Griffith with the pick. Just about two minutes to go.
Gordon scores from the 1-yard line as the Broncos break their red zone streak. Broncos up 11-10
Now Wilson takes off and gets a first down with his legs. Broncos on the move.
Where has that been?Wilson scrambles and finds Hinton for 27 yards on third and 10. #Broncos in 49ers territory.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Big play by Wilson on 3rd and long. Made a play with his legs and hit Kendall Hinton for a first down.
The Broncos defense does it again. Another punt coming up for the 49ers.
#Broncos play reviewed. Ruling stands on field. It's fourth down. Ouch. #Broncos has no more challenges. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 26, 2022
That should be a first down, me thinks.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos challenging the spot. Big call in this close game.
That was the worst drive of the night for the Broncos. They will punt again.
The Broncos get lucky as Gordon fumbles but Wilson is right there to recover.
Third quarter
The punters continue to star as the Broncos will start inside the 5-yard line once again.
Randy Gregory has been worth every penny for the #Broncos so far this season.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Big sack by Randy Gregory as the defense forces another Niners' punt.
McManus misses from 53 as scores remains 7-5.
Injury update on D.J. Jones.
D.J. Jones (head) is questionable to return for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos using the run game on this drive. Gordon and Williams seeing carries.
Broncos net a safety as 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo steps out of the end zone.
Broncos special teams have been a star on Sunday though.
The Broncos offense struggles with the good field position and will punt again. Offense is hard to watch.
The Broncos come up with a huge turnover. Jewell with the recovery.
#Broncos go three-and-out to start the second half and the boo birds are back in Denver.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
The crowd is unhappy as the Broncos go 3-and-out once again.
Second quarter
Baron Browning is hurt for the #Broncos. Went to the ground after the play. Looks like he's holding his right leg.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Offense goes the wrong direction as Broncos punt again.
Broncos defense keeps the 49ers from getting a first down. Denver getting the ball back with under two minutes to go in first half. Broncos will start at midfield.
Wilson is sacked and the Broncos are knocked out of field goal range. Broncos down punt at the 2-yard line. Niners back on offense.
Russell Wilson is a magician. What a play to flip the ball to Gordon for a 22-yard gain there.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Some Russell Wilson magic on this drive for the Broncos
Feed Javonte pic.twitter.com/vcbyB5Bg2V— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos lose challenge and start this drive at the 1-yard line.
I like this challenge by Nathaniel Hackett.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos defense comes up big and the 49ers punt again.
Deebo Samuel is down for the 49ers.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Deebo Samuel vs Josey Jewell seems unfair.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Brandon McManus hits a 55-yard field goal to get Broncos on the board
First quarter
Wilson to Sutton for 34 yards and the #Broncos offense has life. End of the first quarter:49ers, 7Broncos, 0— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos get their first first down of the game as Russell Wilson hits Courtland Sutton on the final play of the quarter.
Pat Surtain II is just so f-ing good.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Surtain knocks another pass down. Broncos defense doing their part.
And the boos have started as the Broncos still don't have a first down.
Ejiro Evero has mixed up some exotic pressures in this game. Has lined both his top OLBs up on the same side. That time Jewell came up the middle on the blitz and got the sack, aided by Chubb's pressure.Evero has been calling it really well on third-&-medium/long.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 26, 2022
Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell with a sack and the 49ers are forced to punt.
#Broncos again go three-and-out. Bad pass there from Wilson on third and two intended for Albert O.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
The Broncos offense continues to struggle. Another 3-and-out. The crowd is beginning to get restless.
49ers strike first. 3-yard TD pass to Aiyuk and the #Broncos trail 7-0.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
San Francisco has no problem on its second drive as the Niners score a touchdown.
The 49ers defense looks just as stout as the Broncos. 3-and-out for the Broncos.
Pat Surtain II with a PBU on second down and D.J. Jones with a tipped pass on third forces a 49ers punt. #Broncos defense looks stout.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
Broncos defense gives up one first down but gets off the field pretty quick. Great plays by Patrick Surtain II and D.J. Jones.
#Broncos special teams starts with a bang. Aaron Patrick and Justin Strnad with great coverage, pin the 49ers inside the 10.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 26, 2022
👀 our inactives for #SFvsDEN.📰 » https://t.co/rr4ubtfmCr pic.twitter.com/f3Vkmxsla9— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 25, 2022