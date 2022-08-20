DENVER — The Broncos are going to want to forget Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.
On their first road trip of the year, the Broncos were crushed 42-15 in Buffalo, making them 1-1 in the preseason. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first six possessions, while the Broncos settled for three Brandon McManus field goals before quarterback Brett Rypien was able to find tight end Eric Saubert for the Broncos' lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Bills played a good amount of their starters early in the game, including quarterback Josh Allen, who was 3-for-3 with 45 yards and a touchdown.
"That's why this is a great time," coach Nathaniel Hackett said to reporters in Buffalo. "It doesn't count, but in the end, you get to evaluate all your guys."
The Broncos have one more preseason game, facing the Vikings Saturday, Aug. 27, in Denver at 7 p.m. Here are the top observations from Saturday's game against the Bills:
Star of the game: QB Brett Rypien
There weren't many standout players for the Broncos Saturday, but the competition between backup quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien might have gotten more interesting.
Rypien had a strong performance, playing the entire second half while Johnson got the start and played the first half. Rypien finished Saturday's game 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a touchdown. Johnson was 8 of 16 for 70 yards. Johnson faced the Bills' starting defense on the first couple possessions of the game.
Last week, Johnson had the better game against the Cowboys, going 16 of 23 for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Rypien was 8 of 18 for 113 yards. The competition for the backup to Russell Wilson is about even with only one preseason game remaining.
"I'd say both those guys have done a really good job," Hackett said. "We're looking for that consistency. And there were some good things that Josh did today and then there's some opportunities that he missed. Same thing with Ryp — I believe he had a pretty good day. Both those guys are battling it out."
Rookie standout: WR Montrell Washington
Drafted in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft, receiver Montrell Washington has had arguably the best camp and preseason of anyone on the Broncos' roster. Washington figures to be the team's kick and punt returner this season, but has also shown he can be a weapon offensively.
On Saturday, Washington had two receptions for 25 yards, including a 19-yarder on the opening drive. He also had a 35-yard kick return. Washington didn't play much after the first quarter, as he's essentially solidified his spot on the roster.
"He has done a great job," Hackett said. "And I'll tell you, that catch he had on third down, that was a big boy catch. Against a good defense with a safety in the middle — he was fearless."
Stock up: RB Mike Boone, WR Jalen Virgil, special teams
Few players had a great game Saturday. But despite the loss, a couple players likely improved their stock. Running back Mike Boone made some nice plays early in the game, including an impressive eight-yard run, in which he broke multiple tackles, and a 13-yard catch and run to eventually set up a field goal. Boone is slotted as the third-string running back and is expected to play a crucial role on special teams.
Undrafted rookie receiver Jalen Virgil continued his push to be a surprise addition to the 53-man roster. After catching three passes for 83 yards last week, Virgil caught two passes for 39 yards this week, including a nice 20-yard catch from Rypien. Virgil will have to beat out several other receivers to make the team, but so far, he's been one of Denver's best receivers in the preseason, averaging 22.4 yards per reception.
Special teams had a strong showing on Saturday. The Broncos shined on kickoff returns, with Washington having a 35-yard return, Virgil with two 30-yard returns and Boone with a 27-yarder. McManus also made all of his field goals, hitting from 33, 43 and 55 yards.
Stock down: The defense, the run game
It was a rough day for the Broncos' defense, which allowed 510 total yards. The Bills were able to do whatever they wanted offensively, scoring on six of their eight positions.
"You (give up) six touchdowns on six drives, obviously no one did good," Hackett said. "So we have to evaluate the group as a whole."
A trio of Broncos rookies struggled defensively. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Faion Hicks each would likely be credited with allowing a touchdown. Bonitto, who the Broncos drafted in the second round, is expected to play a good amount this season, but still has a way to go as a young player, according to Hackett.
"Whenever you're a rookie coming to the NFL, there's always going to be some difficulties," Hackett said of Bonitto. "He went against some veteran NFL quarterbacks today. They know how to work the count, how to work him. They probably saw that he was trying to get off the ball quick and they got him a couple times on those pre-snap penalties.
"But he's coming along fine. He is a rookie."
And on offense, the run game continues to be an issue. Against the Cowboys last week, the Broncos rushed for only 39 yards. It was the same story this week, gaining only 32 yards on the grounc.
The Broncos haven't played the majority of their starting offensive line, but it's still probably a concern as the season approaches. The Broncos are expected to have Billy Turner back at practice this week, according to Hackett. Turner should give the Broncos a boost at right tackle.
Injuries: P Sam Martin, OLB Malik Reed, CB Michael Ojemudia, OL Casey Tucker
Punter Sam Martin injured his ankle in warmups and did not play in the game. Outside linebacker Malik Reed left in the first quarter after getting poked in the eye. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia left the game in the second quarter due to an elbow injury. And offensive lineman Casey Tucker left in the third with a foot injury.