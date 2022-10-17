The Denver Broncos come back from 11 days off to face off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.

Overtime

And the Chargers do nothing. Ball back to Denver. 

The Broncos offense does nothing again. Next score wins the game. 

Broncos force a three and out and get another chance. 

Broncos go three and out and will punt the ball. 

Broncos will get the ball first. A touchdown wins the game.

Fourth quarter

Another third down conversion for the Chargers. Under a minute to go. 

Wilson is sacked as the Chargers blitz is not picked up. The Broncos will punt with two minutes to go. 

Murray for 14 yards to start the drive.

Field goal by Hopkins is good and the game is tied at 16.

Broncos defense holds and Chargers will try a FG.

McManus give the Broncos the lead with a 47-yard field goal. 

Wilson sacked again and the Broncos will try a FG.

The first turnover of the game is for the Broncos. Browning with the pick.

Couple of big runs by Wilson but the drive stalls. Broncos to punt. 

Third quarter

Not much going in the third quarter as the Chargers face a fourth down to start the fourth quarter. 

Broncos defense continues to struggle on third down. Chargers moving the ball once again. 

Wilson sacked by Derwin James and the Broncos will punt. 

Broncos convert a third down and the drive continues. Latavius Murray getting a lot of work this drive. 

Chargers tie the game 13 with a Hopkins' field goal.

Questionable roughing the passer call on Bradley Chubb. 

Chargers moving the ball against the Broncos defense again. 

Broncos go three and out on the opening drive of the second half.

Second quarter 

Drive stalls, and McManus hits 27-yard FG.

Wilson to KJ Hamler for a big play. 47-yard bomb. 

Broncos finally make a stop on third down and force a field goal.

Baron Browning gets to Herbert.

Another PI call on the Broncos and the Chargers are on the move. Broncos can't get off the field the last two drives.

Broncos finally get to Justin Herbert for a sack. 

Broncos go 3-and-out and will give the ball back to the Chargers. 

Austin Ekeler scores from six yards out for the TD.

Lots of third-down conversions for the Chargers. Broncos defense can't get off the field.

Chargers getting things going a little bit against the Broncos defense.

First quarter

Chargers on the move late in the first quarter.

Broncos offense going backwards. 3rd and long again

Broncos defense force another punt from the Chargers.

Brandon McManus nails 51-yard FG to give Broncos the lead. 

Wilson sacked on 3rd and 2.

Broncos get a PI call for a first down. 

Another offensive penalty makes it 3rd and long.

And the Broncos get a penalty on their first play

Denver forces a punt and the Broncos take over on the 21-yard line. 

Los Angeles converts a fourth down to keep drive going. 

Broncos start on defense against Chargers. 

Pregame

Paul Klee and George Stoia prepare for Monday Night Football LIVE! from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

