The Denver Broncos come back from 11 days off to face off with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m.
Second quarter
Drive stalls, and McManus hits 27-yard FG.
Big gain from Russ to Hamler!📺: #DENvsLAC on ESPN📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mKmqBgUsbz pic.twitter.com/xfz7pfVtWs— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022
Wilson to Hamler for 47 yards and the #Broncos are in business before half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Wilson to KJ Hamler for a big play. 47-yard bomb.
Broncos finally make a stop on third down and force a field goal.
Baron Browning is an elite pass rusher. Dude is unreal off the edge.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Baron Browning gets to Herbert.
Make it three PIs on Mathis. Brutal.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Another PI call on the Broncos and the Chargers are on the move. Broncos can't get off the field the last two drives.
Rookie Matt Henningsen with his first career sack. How bout that?It's the rookies night.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Broncos finally get to Justin Herbert for a sack.
👋, @LewisHamilton! pic.twitter.com/dMPU9qaMj8— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2022
Broncos go 3-and-out and will give the ball back to the Chargers.
Austin Ekeler scores from six yards out for the TD.
Lots of third-down conversions for the Chargers. Broncos defense can't get off the field.
Pat Surtain II with pass defense on Mike Williams. Appears refs letting them play tonight. I like it. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 18, 2022
Chargers getting things going a little bit against the Broncos defense.
First quarter
Chargers on the move late in the first quarter.
YOU ABSOLUTELY LOVE TO SEE IT.📺: ESPN | @Greg_Dulcich pic.twitter.com/JDh8s1kyjJ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 18, 2022
Dulcich, touchdown #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Wilson scrambles out of a sack and finds an open Jeudy for a big gain. He's at his best when he's on the move.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Broncos offense going backwards. 3rd and long again
Greg Dulcich's first career reception goes for five yards and a first down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Montrell Washington muffs the punt, but recovers. That was close to being a disaster.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Broncos defense force another punt from the Chargers.
Brandon McManus nails 51-yard FG to give Broncos the lead.
Wilson sacked on 3rd and 2.
After a couple penalties of their own, Courtland Sutton draws a PI and the #Broncos pick up a first down on third and long. Caught a break there.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 18, 2022
Broncos get a PI call for a first down.
Another offensive penalty makes it 3rd and long.
First down efficiency awful. On first down, holding on Cushenberry.— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) October 18, 2022
And the Broncos get a penalty on their first play
Denver forces a punt and the Broncos take over on the 21-yard line.
Los Angeles converts a fourth down to keep drive going.
Broncos start on defense against Chargers.
Pregame
LET’S GO‼️ pic.twitter.com/pQeQI21pQY— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022
Ready for his NFL debut. 👏 pic.twitter.com/NRaxG7578d— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022
PS2 in the building. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/r6t3XSKCgs— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022
👀 our inactives for #DENvsLAC.📰 » https://t.co/rRu5y3RCKM pic.twitter.com/aJ80lGyYw9— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 17, 2022