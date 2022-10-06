The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as they host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m.

Overtime

Denver is in the red zone. Going for it on fourth down. 

Broncos hit screen play to Gordon to get things moving. 

Colts make 48 yard field goal. Broncos get one more chance. 

Now the Broncos defense looks gassed. 

Colts get the ball first. Touchdown wins the game. 

Fourth quarter

Colts are in field goal range. 

Colts have moved the ball up the field a bit. Still a chance for overtime ...

Wilson throws another awful pick and gives the ball back to the Colts. Such a bad decision.

Big time injury for Broncos as Garrett Bolles is down.

Broncos running game getting going. Colts defense looks tired.

Another punt for the Colts. 

Broncos offense hears it from the crowd as they punt again.

Russell Wilson is coming back in. He was evaluated for a head injury.

Another sack by the Broncos defense to knock the Colts out of field goal range.

Russell Wilson is in the blue medical tent. 

That was a bad throw by Wilson. Colts take over after the pick.

False start on the first play of the quarter. 

Former Broncos and Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has chimed in on this game

Third quarter

Screen play to Mike Boone gets the crowd going. Broncos offense moving again. 

Broncos defense does its job and the Colts will punt again.

Offense stalls once again and the Broncos settle for a FG. Take 9-6 lead. 

Sterns with his second pick of the game. Broncos offense could be back in business...

Nothing going for the Broncos. And the field goal is blocked. Still tied at 6. 

No gain on first down and now a sack on second down. 

The Broncos are inside the 10 after a couple big plays. 

Third quarter starts with more of the same from the Broncos offense. Nothing.

Second quarter

And another sack by the Broncos as Baron Browning brings down Matt Ryan.

Broncos come in with a big sack to knock the Colts back. 

Colts on the move, looking for points before halftime.

Colts win challenge and continue the drive. 

And another check down from Wilson and the Broncos will punt. The crowd is getting restless. 

Jeudy with a drop. Broncos facing another 3rd and long.

Colts offense getting in a bit of groove. Philip Lindsay gaining some yards on the ground.

Offense stalls and McManus out for another FG. McManus is good from 44 yards 

Nice screen to Gordon as the Broncos offense is getting going a little bit. 

First quarter

Bradley Chubb with the sack and the Colts will punt once again. 

Nothing going for the Broncos as they are forced to punt. 

Wilson takes a deep shot to Jerry Jeudy but it falls incomplete. 

Colts offense is struggling and the Broncos force another punt.

Wilson is sacked and the Broncos go 3-and-out. 

Broncos defense holds the Colts down after one first down. Broncos will start drive on their own 14-yard line. 

Colts QB Matt Ryan is sacked by D.J. Jones on second down. 

Offense stalls in red zone and Denver settles for a field goal. McManus from 33-yards. 

Broncos offense is on the move. Big scramble by Russell Wilson to get Broncos into red zone.

Melvin Gordon does not fumble on his first carry.

Defense forces a 3-and-out on the first. Broncos offense set to take over after the punt.

Broncos start game on defense after winning toss and defer.

Pregame

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and Broncos beat writer George Stoia bring you their insights for Broncos-Colts from Empower Field

