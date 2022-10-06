The Denver Broncos look to bounce back on a short week as they host the Indianapolis on Thursday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m.
Overtime
Broncos lose.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
I am 1000% going for it here.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Denver is in the red zone. Going for it on fourth down.
Broncos hit screen play to Gordon to get things moving.
Colts make 48 yard field goal. Broncos get one more chance.
Now the Broncos defense looks gassed.
Colts get the ball first. Touchdown wins the game.
Fourth quarter
This would quite possibly be the worst loss by the #Broncos in a long, long time.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Colts are in field goal range.
Colts have moved the ball up the field a bit. Still a chance for overtime ...
Wilson throws another awful pick and gives the ball back to the Colts. Such a bad decision.
Cart is coming out for Bolles.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 7, 2022
Garett Bolles is down and hurt on the field for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Big time injury for Broncos as Garrett Bolles is down.
Broncos running game getting going. Colts defense looks tired.
Broncos LB Baron Browning now questionable to return with a wrist injury...— Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 7, 2022
Another punt for the Colts.
Broncos offense hears it from the crowd as they punt again.
Russell Wilson is being evaluated for a head injury. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Russell Wilson is coming back in. He was evaluated for a head injury.
Another sack by the Broncos defense to knock the Colts out of field goal range.
Russell Wilson just emerged from the blue medical tent and took a seat at the end of the bench.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 7, 2022
Brett Rypien is warming up and Russell Wilson is in the medical tent. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Russell Wilson is in the blue medical tent.
Wilson throws a total jump ball under pressure, no Broncos receiver in the area. Just bad.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 7, 2022
I have no words.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
That was a bad throw by Wilson. Colts take over after the pick.
Bruh. The pre-snap penalties. Make it stop.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
False start on the first play of the quarter.
Former Broncos and Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has chimed in on this game
I think both team should consider punting on 1st down.— Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) October 7, 2022
Third quarter
Screen play to Mike Boone gets the crowd going. Broncos offense moving again.
Broncos defense does its job and the Colts will punt again.
It is 9-6 and it is bad.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Offense stalls once again and the Broncos settle for a FG. Take 9-6 lead.
ANOTHER ONE, @CSterns_7!!!! pic.twitter.com/SchL8tGAvI— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022
Sterns with his second pick of the game. Broncos offense could be back in business...
mood in Denver pic.twitter.com/hBEskwRw0v— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 7, 2022
Nothing going for the Broncos. And the field goal is blocked. Still tied at 6.
No gain on first down and now a sack on second down.
The Broncos are inside the 10 after a couple big plays.
Tag team! A little 2-for-1 @Broncos catch downfield! #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKpLn7 pic.twitter.com/DLVJuXRfLX— NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022
What a catch by Sutton. Finally. Something happened.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Two Broncos caught that pass— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 7, 2022
We are tied at 6. https://t.co/Axy1wvSJMp— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
This is a truly awful game.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Josey Jewell (knee) is out for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Third quarter starts with more of the same from the Broncos offense. Nothing.
Second quarter
Baron Browning sack.Yeah, moving outside was the right move.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
And another sack by the Broncos as Baron Browning brings down Matt Ryan.
Broncos come in with a big sack to knock the Colts back.
Colts on the move, looking for points before halftime.
Trainers looking at Ronald Darby on sideline— Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) October 7, 2022
The Broncos have played at home 3x now and have gotten boo’ed each time by the home fans. In each case they’ve deserved it.— Zach Bye (@byesline) October 7, 2022
Colts win challenge and continue the drive.
And another check down from Wilson and the Broncos will punt. The crowd is getting restless.
Jeudy with a drop. Broncos facing another 3rd and long.
We'll take that. 👐@CSterns_7 | @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/RuP14arRsf— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022
Caden Sterns interception and the #Broncos take over.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
K'Waun Williams is getting checked on by the trainers. #Broncos— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Colts offense getting in a bit of groove. Philip Lindsay gaining some yards on the ground.
+3 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f80FS5QevC— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022
Offense stalls and McManus out for another FG. McManus is good from 44 yards
Death, taxes and the #Broncos killing offensive momentum with a pre-snap penalty.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Albert O sighting.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) October 7, 2022
Nice screen to Gordon as the Broncos offense is getting going a little bit.
First quarter
I'll let y'all know if someone scores. It's a punting battle right now.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Bradley Chubb with the sack and the Colts will punt once again.
Nothing going for the Broncos as they are forced to punt.
Wilson takes a deep shot to Jerry Jeudy but it falls incomplete.
Caden Sterns, hello. Nice hit to break up a pass.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
The Colts offensive line is just really bad.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Colts offense is struggling and the Broncos force another punt.
The #Broncos have to be close to leading the league in facing third and longs.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Wilson is sacked and the Broncos go 3-and-out.
Broncos defense holds the Colts down after one first down. Broncos will start drive on their own 14-yard line.
D.J. Jones remains a monster for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 7, 2022
Colts QB Matt Ryan is sacked by D.J. Jones on second down.
Offense stalls in red zone and Denver settles for a field goal. McManus from 33-yards.
💨💨💨@DangeRussWilson | @NFLonPrime pic.twitter.com/AKJeS3NULm— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 7, 2022
Broncos offense is on the move. Big scramble by Russell Wilson to get Broncos into red zone.
Melvin Gordon does not fumble on his first carry.
Defense forces a 3-and-out on the first. Broncos offense set to take over after the punt.
Broncos start game on defense after winning toss and defer.
Pregame
🔒 in. pic.twitter.com/P6wsoeyf1L— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 6, 2022
Whole bunch of No. 30 Phillip Lindsay jerseys in the tailgate lots. One hour till kick. #ThursdayNightFootball pic.twitter.com/RE9XHY7nH2— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 6, 2022
Billy Turner is set to make his #Broncos debut tonight. https://t.co/VP3BAM7Rdr— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 6, 2022