The Broncos opened up the Sean Payton coaching era on Sunday with a 17-16 loss to the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Payton grumbled about penalties during training camp, and they really hurt the Broncos on Sunday. Denver committed 10 penalties for 83 yards. That included a penalty on the first play of the game when Broncos cornerback Tremon Smith looked to have recovered an onside kick. But he was ruled to have illegally touched the ball before it went 10 yards. In the fourth quarter, cornerback Essang Bassey had a roughing-the-passer call on Jimmy Garoppolo that helped the Raiders on their drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 6:24 left in the game. Garoppolo put Las Vegas up 17-16 on a 6-yard pass to Jakobi Meyers, his second score of the day. Then with three minutes left and the Raiders facing third-and-7 at their 44, Jacobi Meyers caught a pass and was short of the first down, but a personal foul on safety Kareem Jackson for going at his head gave the Raiders a first down. Meyers was injured on the play and left the game.

2. Despite the loss, Russell Wilson showed signs of his old self even if the Broncos managed only 16 points. The Broncos quarterback, coming off a disastrous first season in Denver, completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 108.0. And he was without top receiver Jerry Jeudy, inactive due to a hamstring injury. Wilson spread the ball around to 10 different receivers and threw touchdown passes in the first half of five yards to Lil’Jordan Humphrey and five yards to Courtland Sutton. But Wilson led the Broncos to just three second-half points. And he wasn’t helped by kicker Wil Lutz missing an extra point and a 55-yard field goal attempt.

3. When asked before the draft why the Broncos went after so many outside free agents on offense but so few on defense, general manager George Paton said they already had a good defense. Despite the Broncos allowing the Raiders to have a go-ahead 75-yard drive for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, their defensive performance provides optimism for the rest of the season. The Broncos gave up just 17 points and 261 yards of total offense. They held running back Josh Jacobs to just 48 yards on 19 carries. The Broncos came up with a key interception in the end zone late in the third quarter by Jackson to thwart a Raiders drive when the Broncos were up 16-10. But penalties late in the game ended up dooming Denver.