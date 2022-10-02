The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

Fourth quarter

The Raiders push their lead back to nine. 

A big run by the Raiders and the Broncos are in some trouble. 

Broncos defense needs a stop but they looked a little gassed during this drive. 

Carr escapes for a big first down for the Raiders. Randy Gregory is down on the play.

KJ Hamler makes his first catch of the season at a big time. 

The Broncos are going the wrong way on this crucial drive. Holding calls knocking the Broncos back. 

Raiders add another FG. Broncos down two scores with under 10 minutes to go. 

Nothing for the Broncos. Denver will punt as the offense has gone missing.

But the Broncos will be starting this drive inside the five. 

The Broncos defense comes through again. Raiders set to punt.

Third quarter

Broncos offense is MIA in the third quarter. Another punt coming for Denver. 

Big time stop by Broncos defense. Denver holds Vegas to a field goal.

Raiders on the move after a big run by Josh Jacobs. Bad tackling by the Broncos. 

Nothing going for the Broncos with the good field position. Another sack buries a drive. 

Washington with another good return. Broncos take over at midfield. 

Broncos blitz on third down and sack Derek Carr. Raiders set to punt.

Wilson sacked on third down and the Broncos will punt

Javonte Williams is down after the first play of the third quarter

Second quarter

Carlson knocks in a field goal for the Raiders as they lead 19-16 at half. 

Raiders move the ball down the field and look to take the lead before halftime.

Big pass play to Kendall Hinton has the Broncos in business again. 

Melvin Gordon fumbles his first carry and the Raiders return it for a TD.

Javonte Williams shows his power as the Broncos convert on 4th-and-1.

Montrell Washington with another good punt return. 

Broncos defense forces a 3-and-out and will get the ball back.

Big play to Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos are back in the red zone.

Raiders offense has been on the field most of the game and take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. 

First quarter 

Broncos take a 7-3 lead as Sutton hauls in a 5-yard TD pass.

D.J. Jones with a big sack on third down and the Broncos force the Raiders to punt.

Russell Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt on their opening drive. 

The Broncos defense holds on the opening drive as the Raiders kick a field goal to take an early lead. 

P.J. Locke, the hero of last week's game, is down on the kickoff. 

Pregame

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and Broncos beat writer George Stoia bring you their insights for Broncos-Raiders from Las Vegas

