The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.
Fourth quarter
Russell Wilson played his best game as a Bronco today. But Josh Jacobs was the Bronco killer.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
#Broncos turn it over on downs and are going to lose this game.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Raiders score on a seven-yard run by Jacobs. Two years in a row in Vegas the defense fails to get a stop when it absolutely needs it.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
The Raiders push their lead back to nine.
A big run by the Raiders and the Broncos are in some trouble.
Broncos defense needs a stop but they looked a little gassed during this drive.
Dre'Mont Jones has been a monster in the second half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Randy Gregory is down and hurt for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Carr escapes for a big first down for the Raiders. Randy Gregory is down on the play.
TAKE IT IN YOURSELF, 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/lR3oeeZDcS— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
GO LONG!📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/8m7CL6NhVn— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
A 55-yard catch by Hamler sets up a one-yard TD run by Wilson. #Broncos cut the deficit to 25-23 with 7:16 to go. https://t.co/MV9pjUgCA5— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
KJ Hamler makes his first catch of the season at a big time.
The Broncos are going the wrong way on this crucial drive. Holding calls knocking the Broncos back.
Raiders add another FG. Broncos down two scores with under 10 minutes to go.
Nothing for the Broncos. Denver will punt as the offense has gone missing.
Nevermind. It's downed at the one. #Broncos will have to go 99 yards.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
But the Broncos will be starting this drive inside the five.
The Broncos defense comes through again. Raiders set to punt.
Third quarter
The #Broncos offense has been abysmal in the second half.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Broncos offense is MIA in the third quarter. Another punt coming for Denver.
Big time stop by Broncos defense. Denver holds Vegas to a field goal.
Raiders on the move after a big run by Josh Jacobs. Bad tackling by the Broncos.
Nothing going for the Broncos with the good field position. Another sack buries a drive.
Washington with another good return. Broncos take over at midfield.
K'Waun Williams comes on a corner blitz and gets Carr untouched. Sack forces a Raiders punt.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Broncos blitz on third down and sack Derek Carr. Raiders set to punt.
Injury update: RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/P67rB136nC— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Wilson sacked on third down and the Broncos will punt
Feed Mike Boone pic.twitter.com/8tHYhQKtD1— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Williams unable to walk on his own, has to be helped off. Looks like his right leg.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Javonte Williams is down on the field for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Javonte Williams is down after the first play of the third quarter
Second quarter
Carlson knocks in a field goal for the Raiders as they lead 19-16 at half.
Raiders move the ball down the field and look to take the lead before halftime.
JERRYYYYYY JEUDYYYYY! pic.twitter.com/hzLNOotBwf— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Wilson to Jeudy for a TD 28 yards.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Big pass play to Kendall Hinton has the Broncos in business again.
https://t.co/wx65iS5048 pic.twitter.com/DIpWM9GUEZ— Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 2, 2022
Melvin Gordon fumbles his first carry and the Raiders return it for a TD.
Javonte Williams shows his power as the Broncos convert on 4th-and-1.
Montrell Washington with another good punt return.
Broncos defense forces a 3-and-out and will get the ball back.
I believe Melvin Gordon has yet to see the field today for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
#Broncos have to settle for a field goal after getting behind the chains on first down. We are tied at 10.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Big catch, Jerry Jeudy, who spent the previous snap trash-talking the same #Raiders DB, Amik Robertson— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 2, 2022
Big play to Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos are back in the red zone.
Raiders try a surprise onside kick, but Alex Singleton recovers it for the #Broncos. That was an odd decision by McDaniels.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Touchdown Raiders. Jacobs runs it in from 10 yards out. #Broncos now trail 10-7.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Raiders offense has been on the field most of the game and take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
Hollins was very clearly out of bounds. Not sure what that official saw on the field.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Up after one!#DENvsLV pic.twitter.com/mghWOM2OyB— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
First quarter
Throw it 🆙, @SuttonCourtland will bring it ⬇️📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/wPqHiurqi3— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Wilson to Sutton on third and goal for a 5-yard touchdown. Wilson hung in the pocket and found Sutton open in the back of the end zone. #Broncos 7, Raiders 3— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Broncos take a 7-3 lead as Sutton hauls in a 5-yard TD pass.
Montrell Washington with a big return to set the #Broncos up with great field position at the Raiders' 34. It was a 30-yard return.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
D.J. Jones with a big sack on third down and the Broncos force the Raiders to punt.
Injury update: S P.J. Locke is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Russell Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt on their opening drive.
The Broncos defense holds on the opening drive as the Raiders kick a field goal to take an early lead.
P.J. Locke is down on the field for the #Broncos after the opening kickoff.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
P.J. Locke, the hero of last week's game, is down on the kickoff.
Pregame
HERE WE COME! pic.twitter.com/3vN22siHad— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Almost go time. pic.twitter.com/czD6U2k437— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
👀 our inactives for #DENvsLV.📰 » https://t.co/qjy9jl6BS0 pic.twitter.com/CeOhl3mLOR— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022