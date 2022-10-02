The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.
Second quarter
Big pass play to Kendall Hinton has the Broncos in business again.
Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) October 2, 2022
Melvin Gordon fumbles his first carry and the Raiders return it for a TD.
Javonte Williams shows his power as the Broncos convert on 4th-and-1.
Montrell Washington with another good punt return.
Broncos defense forces a 3-and-out and will get the ball back.
I believe Melvin Gordon has yet to see the field today for the #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
#Broncos have to settle for a field goal after getting behind the chains on first down. We are tied at 10.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Big catch, Jerry Jeudy, who spent the previous snap trash-talking the same #Raiders DB, Amik Robertson— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) October 2, 2022
Big play to Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos are back in the red zone.
Raiders try a surprise onside kick, but Alex Singleton recovers it for the #Broncos. That was an odd decision by McDaniels.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Touchdown Raiders. Jacobs runs it in from 10 yards out. #Broncos now trail 10-7.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Raiders offense has been on the field most of the game and take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.
Hollins was very clearly out of bounds. Not sure what that official saw on the field.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Up after one!#DENvsLV pic.twitter.com/mghWOM2OyB— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
First quarter
Throw it 🆙, @SuttonCourtland will bring it ⬇️— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Wilson to Sutton on third and goal for a 5-yard touchdown. Wilson hung in the pocket and found Sutton open in the back of the end zone. #Broncos 7, Raiders 3— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
Broncos take a 7-3 lead as Sutton hauls in a 5-yard TD pass.
Montrell Washington with a big return to set the #Broncos up with great field position at the Raiders' 34. It was a 30-yard return.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
D.J. Jones with a big sack on third down and the Broncos force the Raiders to punt.
Injury update: S P.J. Locke is being evaluated for a possible concussion.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Russell Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt on their opening drive.
The Broncos defense holds on the opening drive as the Raiders kick a field goal to take an early lead.
P.J. Locke is down on the field for the #Broncos after the opening kickoff.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 2, 2022
P.J. Locke, the hero of last week's game, is down on the kickoff.
Pregame
HERE WE COME! pic.twitter.com/3vN22siHad— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
Almost go time. pic.twitter.com/czD6U2k437— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022
👀 our inactives for #DENvsLV.📰 » https://t.co/qjy9jl6BS0 pic.twitter.com/CeOhl3mLOR— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022