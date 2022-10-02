The Denver Broncos (2-1), coming off their close win over the 49ers, head to Las Vegas to face the division rival Raiders (0-3). Kickoff is at 2:25 p.m.

Second quarter

Big pass play to Kendall Hinton has the Broncos in business again. 

Melvin Gordon fumbles his first carry and the Raiders return it for a TD.

Javonte Williams shows his power as the Broncos convert on 4th-and-1.

Montrell Washington with another good punt return. 

Broncos defense forces a 3-and-out and will get the ball back.

Big play to Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos are back in the red zone.

Raiders offense has been on the field most of the game and take a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. 

First quarter 

Broncos take a 7-3 lead as Sutton hauls in a 5-yard TD pass.

D.J. Jones with a big sack on third down and the Broncos force the Raiders to punt.

Russell Wilson is sacked and the Broncos will punt on their opening drive. 

The Broncos defense holds on the opening drive as the Raiders kick a field goal to take an early lead. 

P.J. Locke, the hero of last week's game, is down on the kickoff. 

Pregame

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and Broncos beat writer George Stoia bring you their insights for Broncos-Raiders from Las Vegas

