The Broncos made their only preseason home appearance Saturday night, and they sent the fans home happy.

Here are three takeaways from Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.

1. Broncos coach Sean Payton said last March that Jarrett Stidham has what it takes to, at some point, be a starting quarterback in the NFL. He certainly looked the part Saturday starting in place of Russell Wilson, who was rested. Yes, it was a preseason game, but Stidham still should get ample credit for completing 17 of 26 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown with a passer rating of 99.7 in his one half of work. Stidham also had a 20-yard run. He showed good accuracy, including throwing a 50-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The Broncos obviously don’t want Stidham to start this season since that would mean a Wilson injury or that he has another disastrous season. But Stidham one day might be a regular starter somewhere.

2. With the Broncos having suffered a number of injuries at wide receiver, the final preseason game provided auditions for starting roles and for roster spots. With Tim Patrick out for the season due to a torn Achilles and Jerry Jeudy in jeopardy of missing the Sept. 10 opener against Las Vegas with a hamstring injury, Courtland Sutton, who didn’t play Saturday, is the only sure-fire starter. But Mims very well has earned a starting role. He caught two passes for 51 yards, including the 50-yarder. Lil’Jordan Humphrey probably isn’t a candidate to start, but he helped his cause to make the 53-man roster with four catches for 57 yards. And at tight end, Okwuegbunam also helped his roster prospects with seven catches for 109 yards.

3. Denver's kicking situation got off to an ugly start in the first preseason game at Arizona when Brett Maher missed both his field-goal attempts and Elliott Fry was 1 of 2. Fry ended up being waived with an injury designation, leaving the job to be Maher's to lose. Well, he didn't lose it. Maher made all his kicks in the second preseason game at San Francisco. And on Saturday, he again made all his kicks, hitting field goals of 46 and 33 yards and going 5 of 5 on extra points. It says something that Maher was 8 of 8 in the preseason on extra points. He had a meltdown in the playoffs last January, going just 1 of 6 on extra points for Dallas in two games. Because of that, the Broncos were able to sign him to a minimum contract in July.