Live and updated coverage from Monday's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 

First quarter

Seahawks take the opening drive right down the field and take the lead over the Broncos. Will Dissly scores on a 38-yard pass from Geno Smith.

Broncos strike back with a 30-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

Second quarter

Seahawks extend the lead to 10-3 with a 49-yard field goal by Jason Myers.

The Broncos tie the game as Wilson hits Jerry Jeudy for a 67-yard touchdown. 

Seahawks and Smith strike again with a pass to tight end Colby Parkinson. Broncos down 17-10. 

Broncos add a 40-yard field goal by McManus at the end of the second quarter. 

Third quarter

The Broncos drive all the way to the 1-yard line before Melvin Gordon fumbles and the score remains 17-13.

Broncos' Randy Gregory forces a turnover with the Seahawks driving. Denver recovers the D.K. Metcalf fumble to give the ball back to the Broncos.

Broncos fumble at the 1-yard line again. This time it is Javonte Williams. Still Seahawks 17-13 late in the third. 

Fourth quarter

Broncos settle for a field goal after driving inside the Seattle's 10-yard line once again. 

