DENVER — The season is finally here and the Broncos will be in the spotlight to start the year, facing the Seahawks on Monday Night Football Sept. 12.

Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos' season opener:

How to watch

Kickoff time: 6:15 p.m.

Television: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 (Manningcast)

Streaming: WatchESPN

You will have several different options to watch the Broncos on Monday, including ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. If you want to watch Peyton and Eli Manning break down the game, that alternative broadcast will be on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

Betting odds

The Broncos have opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Seahawks, according to Superbook Colorado. The over/under is set at 43. This is the second-straight season that the Broncos open the season as favorites in their opener, after having a 3.5 spread over the Giants last season.

The Broncos were 8-8 against the spread in 2021.

Top storyline

There's no bigger storyline in the NFL in Week 1 than Russell Wilson's return to Seattle. Wilson, who was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, played 10 seasons in Seattle, making nine Pro Bowls and winning Super Bowl XLVIII over the Broncos.

Wilson was traded to the Broncos March 8 in exchange for five future draft picks and three players — quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant. Now Wilson will face his old team in what will be a raucous crowd at Lumen Field.

Injury news

The Broncos have a handful of players who will likely be questionable for Monday's game, most notably inside linebacker Jonas Griffith (elbow) and right tackle Billy Turner (knee).

As for the Seahawks, they have three players who are currently questionable — cornerback Sidney Jones, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Jones and Brooks are starters on defense for the Seahawks.