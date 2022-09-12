Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) enters Lumen Field in Seattle for warm ups before the start of the Broncos season opener against his former team The Seahawks Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock

Live and updated coverage from Monday's matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. 

First quarter

Seahawks take the opening drive right down the field and take the lead over the Broncos. Will Dissly scored on a 38-yard pass from Geno Smith.

Broncos strike back with a 30-yard field goal from Brandon McManus.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.