DENVER — The Broncos will open their home slate this weekend, facing the 0-0-1 Texans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know about the Broncos' home opener:
How to watch
Kickoff time: 2:25 p.m.
Television: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
Betting odds
The Broncos have opened as 10-point favorites over the Texans, according to SuperBook Sports Colorado. The over/under is set at 45 points. The Broncos didn't cover Week 1 against the Seahawks as 6.5-point favorites, losing 17-16 in Seattle. The Broncos 8-8 against the spread in 2021.
Top storyline
Denver is looking to bounce back after a stunning loss in Seattle on Monday night. Rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett is hoping to earn his first win as a head coach after making a controversial decision to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of the Seahawks game instead going for it on fourth and five with 20 seconds remaining. Quarterback Russell Wilson is also looking for his first win as a Bronco.
Meanwhile, the Texans are hoping for a better performance this week as well, after blowing a 20-3 lead to the Colts in a game that ended in a tie.
Injury news
The Broncos will be without starting right guard Quinn Meinerz, who injured his hamstring in the second quarter against the Seahawks. Graham Glasgow will start in Meinerz's absence, as he's expected to miss up to four weeks. The Broncos hope to have starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and right tackle Billy Tuner (knee) back Sunday, after both missed Monday's game.