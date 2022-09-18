The Denver Broncos open the home portion of their regular season schedule on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Russell Wilson will be making his home debut.
Fourth quarter
The Broncos hold on and beat the Texans 16-9 in the home opener.
Texans will get the ball back with under one minute.
Broncos hold on fourth down and take over with 1 minute and 22 seconds left. Texans have all three timeouts.
Randy Gregory strip sacks Mills and, again, the #Broncos can't recover.
Broncos kick a field goal to extend Denver's lead to 16-9.
The crowd is counting down the play clock for the Broncos offense. Crowd seems tired of sloppy play.
Courtland Sutton has been great today.
Broncos defense turns it up on defense and force the Texans to punt.
The Broncos finally get in the end zone as Wilson finds Eric Saubert
Third quarter
The Broncos completely mismanage the clock and miss a chance to tie the game.
Texans' Fairbairn hits another field goal to give the Texans a 9-6 lead.
Wilson is intercepted. Defender stole the ball right out of Sutton's hands.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) September 18, 2022
Injury update: CB Pat Surtain II (shoulder) and WR Jerry Jeudy (shoulder) have both been downgraded to OUT.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 18, 2022
Second quarter
Another stall at the 1-yard line. McManus field goal ties game at 6.
The Russell Wilson-Courtland Sutton connection continues as the Broncos are in the red zone.
Russell Wilson is 4/15
The Broncos offense stalls again. Nothing going right for Wilson and the offense right now.
Injury update: CB Pat Surtain II (shoulder) is QUESTIONABLE to return.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 18, 2022
Texans take a 6-3 lead on Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. Broncos defense looked tired on that drive.
More injury news for the Broncos.
#Broncos Pat Sutrain getting looked at on bench, favoring his left shoulder.
Broncos struggling to stop the run. Dameon Pierce finding space against the Denver defense.
First quarter
Broncos still trying to find their groove. Dropped passes, red zone woes and penalties plague first quarter.
Broncos' WR Jerry Jeudy is questionable to return today due to a shoulder injury.
Texans tie up the game with 40-yard field goal.
Handful of Mile High boos as Broncos again fail at the goal line
Red zone woes continue as Broncos settle for a 20-yard field goal from Brandon McManus
Jerry Jeudy is down on the field and in some pain for the #Broncos.
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is down with an injury.
Montrell Washington has got the juice.
The Broncos' Montrell Washington looks like he could break one in this game.
Nothing going for the Broncos or Texans on their first drives.
Pregame
Brandon McManus did not attempt a 64-yard field goal in warmups, Paul Klee reports from Mile High. McManus was good from 59. Here's hoping the Broncos have removed the 60-plus field goal from their game plan.
Condoleezza Rice greets Russell Wilson ahead of #HOUvsDEN
