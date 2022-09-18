Texans Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans , Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey - freelancer, FR42408 AP

The Denver Broncos open the home portion of their regular season schedule on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Quarterback Russell Wilson will be making his home debut. 

Third quarter

Texans' Fairbairn hits another field goal to give the Texans a 9-6 lead. 

Second quarter

Another stall at the 1-yard line. McManus field goal ties game at 6. 

The Russell Wilson-Courtland Sutton connection continues as the Broncos are in the red zone.

The Broncos offense stalls again. Nothing going right for Wilson and the offense right now.

Texans take a 6-3 lead on Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal. Broncos defense looked tired on that drive. 

More injury news for the Broncos.

Broncos struggling to stop the run. Dameon Pierce finding space against the Denver defense.

First quarter

Broncos still trying to find their groove. Dropped passes, red zone woes and penalties plague first quarter.

Texans tie up the game with 40-yard field goal. 

Red zone woes continue as Broncos settle for a 20-yard field goal from Brandon McManus 

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is down with an injury.

The Broncos' Montrell Washington looks like he could break one in this game. 

Nothing going for the Broncos or Texans on their first drives. 

Pregame

Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee and Broncos beat writer George Stoia give their predictions for Broncos-Texans prior to kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High.

Brandon McManus did not attempt a 64-yard field goal in warmups, Paul Klee reports from Mile High. McManus was good from 59. Here's hoping the Broncos have removed the 60-plus field goal from their game plan. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.