DENVER • The preseason is finally over.
The Broncos finished their preseason schedule with a 23-13 win over the Vikings Saturday at Empower Field. The Broncos' three scores came from wide receiver Montrell Washington on a reverse run, outside linebacker Baron Browning on a scoop-and-score and kicker Brandon McManus on 50-, 40- and 31-yard field goals.
Here are the top observations from the game:
Star of the game: DL Agim
Third-year defensive lineman McTelvin Agim made a strong case to make the 53-man roster Saturday, putting together arguably the best performance of his NFL career so far. He totaled two tackles, two pass deflections and a forced fumble, which was returned for a touchdown by Browning.
Agim, who was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft, has played in 17 games, totaling 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. This feels like a make-or-break year for Agim, who is battling for a roster spot. With D.J. Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell likely guaranteed to make the team, Agim will have to beat out Jonathan Harris and rookies Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike for one of the final spots on the defensive line.
Rookie standouts: WR Montrell Washington, S Delarrin Turner-Yell, OLB Nik Bonitto
Wide receiver Montrell Washington scored his first touchdown as a Bronco Saturday, scoring on a 11-yard reverse run. Washington has had an impressive preseason, as he looks to play a major role on both offense and special teams, where he will be the return man on kickoff and punt.
Wide receiver Montrell Washington scored his first touchdown as a Bronco Saturday, scoring on a 11-yard reverse run.
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also had a strong game Saturday, totaling four tackles, including stuffing a run on the goal line and a sack on fourth and goal. Turner-Yell, who was drafted in the fifth round, has proven himself as a reliable tackler this preseason and is pushing for a roster spot behind safeties Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke.
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell also had a strong game Saturday, totaling four tackles, including stuffing a run on the goal line and a sack on fourth and goal.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had his best performance of the preseason, leading the team with seven tackles and two sacks. Bonitto, who was drafted in the second round, has been inconsistent at times during camp and the preseason, but has shown flashes of being an elite pass rusher. He's expected to contribute this season on defense and special teams.
Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto had his best performance of the preseason, leading the team with seven tackles and two sacks.
Highlights: OLB Baron Browning's fumble return
Browning has arguably been the Broncos' best player in the preseason and showed why Saturday. The 2021 third-round draft pick had the play of the game at the end of the first half, looping inside and helping force a strip sack by Agim. Browning then scooped the ball up with one hand and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown.
SCOOP THERE IT IS!📺: My20 pic.twitter.com/0Me6dHdL0U— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 28, 2022
Browning started nine games at inside linebacker last season for the Broncos before being asked by the new staff to move outside. So far, Browning has looked comfortable outside, helping the Broncos boost their pass rush.
Rypien vs. Johnson
One of the final position battles still ongoing is that for the backup quarterback spot between Josh Johnson and Brett Rypien. Johnson started the first two preseason games, with Rypien starting Saturday.
Rypien finished the game 14 of 21 for 137 yards and one interception, which came on a deflected pass. Johnson was 11 of 14 for 107 yards.
The race appears to be neck-and-neck, as both have had their ups and downs in the preseason.
Hamler's return
Wide receiver K.J. Hamler returned to the field for the first time since suffering a knee and hip injury last season on Sept. 26, 2021. Hamler, who practiced during team periods for the first time this week, played three offensive series Saturday totaling five targets with three receptions for 18 yards.
Hamler is expected to be ready to play Week 1 in Seattle in two weeks and figures to be a key part of the Broncos' offense alongside receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.
Injuries: WR Brandon Johnson
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Brandon Johnson left Saturday's game in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Johnson was considered one of the favorites to possibly make the roster, but depending on how serious his injury is, it could open a spot for another receiver.