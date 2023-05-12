Before the start Friday of a three-day rookie minicamp, the Broncos got their roster up to the 90-man offseason limit.

The Broncos, who began the day with 77 players on the roster, waived guard Parker Ferguson, who played at Air Force, and running back Tyriek McAllister. They then signed 15 undrafted free agents.

Denver also officially signed defensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, a native of Nigeria. But Ndubuisi, who was announced last week to be joining the Broncos, doesn’t count at this time against the roster limit because he is part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway.

The 15 undrafted free agents had all previously been reported as committing to the Broncos. Signed were South Carolina tight end Nate Adkins, Iowa linebacker Seth Benson, Princeton guard Henry Byrd, Jackson State wide receiver Dallas Daniels, Western Colorado cornerback Darrious Gaines, Houston cornerback Art Green, Incarnate Word wide receiver Taylor Grimes, Old Dominion outside linebacker Marcus Haynes, Central Michigan outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, South Florida tackle Demontrey Jacobs, Kent State tight end Kris Leach, Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Penn State nose tackle Alex Palcewski and Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson.

Indiana safety Devon "Monster" Daniels and the Hoosiers athletic department had tweeted April 29 after the draft that he would be joining the Broncos as an undrafted free agent. However, he did not end up signing.

Ferguson signed with the New York Jets after being undrafted out of Air Force in 2021. He joined Denver’s practice late last year and signed a futures deal after the season.

McAllister was signed by the Broncos after being undrafted last year out of Division II University of Charleston. He spent time on the practice squad in 2022 and signed a futures deal after the season.

Broncos sign three draft picks

The Broncos on Friday signed three of their five draft picks before the start of the minicamp. The remaining two, wide receiver and second-round selection Marvin Mims Jr. and linebacker and third-round pick Drew Sanders, are participating under injury protection agreements.

Cornerback Riley Moss, taken in the third round, received a four-year, $5.45 million contract with a signing bonus of $961,812. Safety JL Skinner, selected in the sixth round, got a four-year, $4.04 million deal with a signing bonus of $196,220. Center Alex Forsyth, picked in the seventh round, received a four-year, $3.92 million contract with a signing bonus of $77,780. Skinner is not participating in the camp while still recovering from a torn pectoral muscle suffered about 2 1/2 months ago.

A source said Friday that Mims was close to signing what is expected to be a four-year, $6.07 million deal. Sanders remained in line to get a four-year, $5.73 million contract.

Ping-pong prowess

Grimes has his mind this weekend firmly focused on football. But one of these days, he'd welcome showing off his prowess in ping-pong to his new teammates.

"I'd like to think I'm pretty good,'' said the rookie receiver.

So what is the best aspect of his game?

"I've got a good serve, that's my strength,'' he said. "I can ace a few serves."