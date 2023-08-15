ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are down to one kicker, and he has missed both his preseason field-goal attempts.

Denver on Tuesday waived kicker Elliott Fry with an injury designation and replaced him on the roster with long snapper Jack Landherr IV. That left the team's only kicker as Brett Maher, who was wide right on a 47-yard attempt and had a 52-yarder blocked in Friday's preseason opener at Arizona.

Against the Cardinals, Fry missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt but later hit a 55-yarder. It is uncertain if the Broncos, who play at San Francisco in Saturday's second preseason game, will bring in another kicker to challenge Maher.

Landherr will provide competition for long snapper Mitchell Framboni. Landheer is an undrafted rookie out of UCLA who participated last May in Denver's rookie minicamp.