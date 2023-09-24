MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Broncos lost Sunday by 50 points, so it’s doubtful two plays made much of a difference. But that didn’t make matters any less frustrating for wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton caught eight passes for 91 yards and a touchdown in Denver’s 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadum. Yet he lost two fumbles, one in the second quarter and one in the third quarter.

“Trying to do too much,’’ he said. “I can’t put the ball on the ground. It’s unaccepatable. Whenever we’re carrying the ball, we’ve got everybody’s dreams, goals and aspirations and I put the ball on the ground twice (Sunday), which is very frustrating.”

Sutton scored on a 12-yard pass from Russell Wilson to cut Denver’s deficit to 14-7 late in the first quarter. He looked to have trimmed the lead to 21-14 midway through the second quarter but a 7-yard touchdown grab from Wilson was nullified due to a pass interference penalty on wide receiver Brandon Johnson. The Broncos then settled for a 31-yard field goal by Wil Lutz.

A touchdown pass from Wilson to Jerry Jeudy was nullified later in the second quarter by a Johnson penalty for an illegal shift. The Broncos then settled for 24-yard field goal by Lutz, but by then they were down 35-13 and the rout already was on.

Matchup fizzles

Sunday’s game featured an anticipated matchup between Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II and Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill.

It didn’t turn out to be much of a matchup.

Hill was dominant, catching nine passes for 157 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown pass that opened the scoring in the first quarter. Meanwhile, Surtain did not live up to his billing.

“It’s tough,’’ Surtain said. “The result wasn’t what we wanted. We didn’t execute the way I wanted to. When I look back on this, we didn’t hold ourselves to our standard.”

The Broncos were picked apart throughout the game by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who completed his first 17 passes and finished 23 of 26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 155.8. A perfect rating is 158.3.

Miami also got 203 yards rushing by rookie De’Von Achane. He had four touchdowns, two on the ground and two receiving.

“Obviously, they were on a roll in all phases of the game, running the ball, passing the ball,’’ Surtain said. “They played a great game, but defensively that’s not who we are, and we know that.”

Bears up next

After Sunday’s ugly loss, the Broncos return to action next Sunday at Chicago.

“If we could fly there right now and play, I think we’d all want to do that,’’ linebacker Alex Singleton said. “But we can’t. You got to sit through this. … Whatever is your most embarrassing moment, that’s what this is . But we got to live with it. We can’t let this roll into other weeks.”

Sutton agreed it would be ideal to play the Bears sooner to get the bad taste out of the mouths of players.

“That’s the tough thing when you have losses like this,’’ Sutton said. “You have to sit there and not so much dwell on it, but you have to deal with it for a week.”

The game at Soldier Field will feature two 0-3 teams. Head coach Sean Payton said the Broncos must “get off the mat.”

While tackle Mike McGinchey said the Broncos must move on to the game against the Bears, he did not downplay Sunday's loss.

“Obviously, when you’re in Year 1 and things go differently and you’re with a new staff and new players and a new locker room, there’s going to be growing pains,’’ he said. “But this (Sunday) was not a growing pain. (Sunday) was unacceptable. We’re going to get this right. We’ll make sure that this is only temporary."

Briefly

One of the few bright spots for the Broncos was the play of rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. He returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and had three catches for 73 yards. … With star Justin Simmons out due to a hip injury, the Broncos dressed just two listed safeties in regular starter Kareem Jackson and Delarrin Turner-Yell, who replaced Simmons. Nickel back Essang Bassey was available to play safety, if needed. … Also inactive for Denver were outside linebacker Frank Clark, out with a hip injury, safety JL Skinner, defensive linemen Elijah Garcia and Ronnie Perkins and center Alex Forsyth.