ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice Wednesday, 13 days after suffering a hamstring injury.

The Broncos will release their first injury report of the season later Wednesday, and Jeudy will be listed as limited in practice according the coach Sean Payton in advance of Sunday's opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. It remains uncertain as to whether he will play.

Jeudy hurt his right hamstring in an Aug. 24 joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. During the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Jeudy, wearing a wrap on his leg, did not look to be going full speed in drills but did not appear to have a limp.

Jeudy is one of just four wide receivers on the 53-man roster, the others being fellow starter Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. The Broncos have three receivers on the practice squad in Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills, and at least one could be elevated to the active roster to face the Raiders.