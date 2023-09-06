ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, 13 days after suffering a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the workout at the Centura Health Training Center, Broncos coach Sean Payton only would say that Jeudy "was limited," which is what the first injury report of the season later also would report. It remains uncertain if Jeudy will play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy hurt his right hamstring in an Aug. 24 joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. During the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Jeudy, wearing a wrap on his leg, did not look to be going full speed in drills but did not appear to have a limp.

Jeudy is one of just four wide receivers on the 53-man roster, the others being fellow starter Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. The Broncos have three receivers on the practice squad in Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills, and at least one could be elevated to the active roster to face the Raiders.

Tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday due to what Payton called a "family" matter. Also listed on the injury report Wednesday as limited were tight end Chris Manhertz (chest) and cornerback Riley Moss. Both players missed the entire preseason due to their injuries.

The Raiders listed defensive end Chandler Jones (personal reasons) and cornerback Brandon Facyson (shin) as not practicing and wide receiver DeAndre Carter (knee) as being limited.