If Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick needed additional inspiration in his recovery from a torn ACL, he got it Monday watching guard Jamal Murray win a championship with the Nuggets.

Patrick injured his right knee during training camp last August and missed the entire season. And even though the avid Nuggets fan never has met Murray, Patrick has closely been following his recovery from a torn left ACL suffered in April 2021.

“It was amazing (seeing) another guy, Jamal Murray, ACL, being able to prove people wrong and come back a better player than he was before and win the whole thing,’’ Patrick said Tuesday after the first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp. “It was huge. It was a good sight to see for somebody that’s playing in the same city as you that went through the same thing you did and now he’s on the mountain top. So it’s definitely motivation seeing them win and especially seeing him win.”

Patrick is trying to return to his form of 2020 and 2021, when he caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards in those two seasons. He went through the minicamp practice wearing a brace on his right knee and said he is making good progress.

“Honestly, I felt great (Tuesday), like me out there,’’ he said. “I felt good. I think the thing I need to get back to is just seeing the whole field. I think right now I’m so just tunnel visioned of making sure I do the right thing and learning a new offense (under first-year coach Sean Payton).’’

After Murray was hurt, he sat out the 2021-22 season before returning in 2022-23. While Patrick hasn’t talked to him, he has gotten plenty of advice from two Broncos receivers who have suffered torn ACLs in Courtland Sutton, who was hurt in 2020 and K.J. Hamler, injured in 2021.

In fact, Hamler has moved into Patrick’s family home in the Denver area. Hamler, entering his fourth season, is working his way back from suffering a torn pectoral muscle in March and Patrick is helping him. Hamler could return as soon as the start of training camp in late July.

“It’s going good,’’ Patrick said of the living arrangement. “We have a routine right now and that’s one of the things that I’ve been preaching to him is to get a routine, same thing every day. … I just know how talented he is and how good he is and how bad he wants to be on the field.”

Patrick, who went undrafted out of Utah in 2017, has proved to be quite good himself. He broke loose with 51 catches for 742 yards in 2020 and then had 53 for 734 in 2021.

“It’s great having Tim back out there,’’ said Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. “Just his energy, the big play-making ability he has. Just having another great receiver out there, it’s a big deal to have him back.”

Patrick said he knows “it’s a long road” in his recovery and “it’s not going to happen overnight.” However, he has plenty of optimism in moving forward.

Patrick pointed to having chosen Dr. Neal Elattrache, head physician of the Los Angeles Rams, to perform his surgery after seeing the work he did in operating on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa after both suffered ACL injuries in 2020.

“Just a shout-out to my doctor, Neal Ellatrache,’’ Patrick said. “He did Joe Burrow and Nick Bosa and both that next year (made big comebacks). That was my decision of going to them because the guys he has done recently came back better than they were before.”

With Patrick also noting that Murray came back better than ever, he is hoping to do the same in 2023.

“I’ve always got something to prove,’’ he said. “I think my whole mindset is just being a better version of myself.”