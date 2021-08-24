The Denver Broncos announced that fans would not be required to wear masks or show any form of vaccination status for its first full-capacity home game since the COVID-19 pandemic this weekend.
The team, which plays the Los Angeles Rams at 7 p.m. Saturday, wrote that it was "thrilled to welcome back a fully capacity crowd to Empower Field at Mile High."
Unvaccinated guests "are strongly encouraged" to wear masks, and the only restriction listed on the Broncos' news release is that autographs are prohibited.
Bathrooms have become touchless, the team said, and the stadium's HVAC system had been improved, as well as the addition of UV lights to kill bacteria on hand rails.
"We will adjust our COVID-19 procedures as necessary this season based on the most up-to-date local guidelines and league protocols," the team said. "Our No. 1 priority is a safe and enjoyable game day experience at Empower Field at Mile High, which features comprehensive health and sanitation measures for fans."
Asked last week if any COVID-19 measures were being implemented at the stadium or other Denver-based sports teams, the city's Department of Public Health and Environment said it was "happy to continue" having conversations with the teams "to ensure the safety of players and fans" at the games.