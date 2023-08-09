ENGLEWOOD -- Courtland Sutton looked primed in 2019 to become one of the elite wide receivers in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl and had 1,112 yards receiving for the Broncos.

After that, he wasn’t the same guy. Sutton suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in the second game of 2020 and then had seasons of 776 and 829 yards the next two years. Good but hardly spectacular.

Now, Sutton is determined to get back to his 2019 form.

“Individually, the past couple of years have been the same result,’’ he said Wednesday. “There hasn’t been any drastic change, and in my play I wanted to see something different.”

Sutton, listed at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, hit the weight room.

“I definitely cut a little bit of weight,’’ said the six-year veteran. “I really wanted to get stronger this offseason, my legs, upper body and everything. … I’m able to put the weight on but then turn it into muscle and then lean back down.”

Armed with his new physique, Sutton has looked good in training camp at the Centura Health Training Center. And Wednesday was no exception.

With quarterback Russell Wilson looking crisp, Sutton had some nifty grabs. His best came on a pass play of about 30 yards in which he beat star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was providing close coverage.

“Courtland had a fantastic practice,’’ said head coach Sean Payton.

Payton then spoke more about Sutton, who became even more important for Denver after wide receiver Tim Patrick was lost for the season last week with a torn left Achilles.

“I think he’s strong,’’ Payton said. “I think he’s healthy. … He’s moving well. His body weight was just what we wanted when he reported to camp. I like how he’s been working.”

It took some time for Sutton to get back into form following his torn ACL injury. And last season he missed two games with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos have missed the playoffs seven straight seasons, five with Sutton on the team, so he obviously wants that streak to end. He also has individual goals, although he didn’t give out any numbers when asked about his desire to have another 1,000-yard season.

“Yeah,’’ said Sutton, who had 72 catches in 2019 and later had 58 in 2021 and 64 in 2022. “I mean, I have my individual goals that I write down and have to myself and I know where I’m trying to get to, and ultimately the goal is to be the best wide receiver that I can be. And I feel like when I’m able to do that, the results will take care of themselves.’’

Sutton’s next chance to put up some stats will come in Denver’s preseason opener Friday night at Arizona, when he is expected to get in the range of 15 to 18 snaps. He’s excited about taking the field after not getting any preseason time in 2022 under former coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“Any chance you get to go out there and play this beautiful game, it’s a blessing,’’ he said. “I’m the guy that, if you ask, it can be 20 degrees out here and be 120 degrees out here, and I get a chance to come out here to play this game, I’m going to continue to do that.”

It is projected to be 106 degrees Friday in Glendale, Ariz., site of the game. But it will be played indoors at State Farm Stadium.

Sutton has spent plenty of time indoors lately, and that has been in the weight room. Now, he hopes that will help get him back to his 2019 form or make him even better.

“I just feel strong,’’ he said. “My body feels good and I’m going to continue to do what I’ve been doing, so I can continue to have this ascending feeling that I have been feeling so far in camp.”