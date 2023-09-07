ENGLEWOOD – Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said Thursday his injured hamstring has been improving and it will be his decision whether he plays in Sunday’s regular-season opener.

Jeudy suffered a right hamstring injury Aug. 24 in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. In preparation for the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High, he returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and again was limited Thursday at the Centura Health Training Center.

“It’s my body,’’ Jeudy said. “It’s how I feel. So I feel like it’s my decision (whether he plays Sunday).”

Jeudy has worked diligently since being hurt in the hope of being ready for the opener.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised,’’ he said of returning 13 days after the injury. “I’m putting in a lot of work just so I can try to get back for the first game.”

Jeudy, though, doesn't plan to take any unnecessary risks.

“I’m being one hundred percent smart about it,’’ he said. “I got to listen to my body. If I feel good, I’m good. If I don’t, I don’t.”

Regardless of whether Jeudy can play against the Raiders, Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi was relieved his injury wasn’t serious.

“When we first saw it happen, we all certainly had a sinking feeling,’’ Lombardi said. “Then when we got the initial reports, it didn’t sound as bad as we maybe thought it was going to be. (We) didn’t know, and we still don’t know, when he is going to be back, but I think certainly sooner rather than later compared to what we thought when we first saw the injury.”

Jeudy is one of just four wide receivers on Denver's 53-man roster. The Broncos on Sunday figure to elevate at least one of their three receivers on the practice squad to the active roster. Receivers on the squad are Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Phillip Dorsett and David Sills.

All players on Denver’s 53-man roster practiced Thursday. Tight end Greg Dulcich returned after sitting out Wednesday’s workout due to a family matter. Tight end Chris Manhertz was a full participant after being limited Wednesday with a chest injury. And cornerback Riley Moss was limited for the second straight day due to a abdominal injury.

McGlinchey vs. Crosby

Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey expects to see Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby plenty on Sunday, saying he lines up “95 percent of the time” on his side.

McGlinchey is hopeful of being up for the challenge.

“Maxx is an incredible player,’’ said McGlinchey, who signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Broncos last March after five seasons with San Francisco. “I’m excited for the opportunity to compete against him and I certainly have my work cut out against him. It’s a great opportunity and it’s something I signed up for coming to Denver and coming into his division (the AFC West). … You want to test yourself against the best in the world. That’s what the NFL is all about.”

The Raiders have another top-notch pass rusher in Chandler Jones, although he has not practiced this week due to personal reasons and might not play Sunday. Regardless, McGlinchey said the Broncos will be prepared for him.

“You always prepare for everything that can happen,’’ McGlinchey said. “There’s a lot of film of him playing (for Las Vegas) last year. … You can’t let whatever you hear ever affect your preparation.”

Excited about practice squad

When Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi was waived Aug. 29 by the Broncos, he held off on calling his parents in Nigeria because he didn’t want them to be upset.

Later that day, Ndubuisi got word that he would be added to Denver’s practice squad on Aug. 30. It was then that he put in a call.

“I didn’t tell them when I got cut because I didn’t want that to be on their minds,’’ he said. “But at the end of the day, I called them and they were excited.’’

The native of Nigeria had an inkling he would be added to the practice squad because as an international player he doesn’t count against the squad’s 16-man limit. Ndubuisi, who only has been playing football for five years and until this year had been an offensive lineman, is glad to have opportunity to continue to improve his game.

“It’s a great thing,’’ he said. "It gives me more time to practice and get to be a better player. I’ve just got to keep working hard and try to be coachable and just learn the plays and whatever (coaches) say I should do, that’s what I have to to.”