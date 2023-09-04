ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy did not practice Monday, and his availability remains in question for Sunday's regular-season opener.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury Aug. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams in a joint practice at the Centura Health Training Center and was on a side field Monday working out while wearing an orange T-shirt. Broncos coach Sean Payton, speaking before practice, said he would not discuss injuries.

The Broncos already have lost fellow starting receiver Tim Patrick for the season due to a torn Achilles. If Jeudy can't play against the Raiders, Denver's top three receivers are expected to be Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson.

Returning to practice Monday for the Broncos was rookie cornerback Riley Moss, who was out for the past month due to core muscle surgery and missed the entire preseason.