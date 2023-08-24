ENGLEWOOD — Yet another Broncos wide receiver has gone down.

Jerry Jeudy, the team's top wideout, left practice Thursday on a cart with what head coach Sean Payton said is a hamstring injury that he hopes is not serious. A source later said Jeudy suffered a moderate right hamstring strain and will miss several weeks.

"He'll get an MRI,'' Payton had said after the second day of a two-day joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams at the Centura Health Training Center. We'll kind of see where he's at with it. But nothing more. ... Hopefully, it's not anything long term."

Jeudy is in jeopardy of missing Denver's regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. He was running an end-around play Thursday when he grabbed his right hamstring. He was then taken off the field by a cart before being helped into the training facility.

Since the July 26 start of training camp, the Broncos have lost starting receiver Tim Patrick for the season with a torn Achilles, they have waived KJ Hamler with a mild heart condition and placed Jalen Virgil on season-ending injured reserve. Hamler could be re-signed early in the season.

In addition, wide receiver Brandon Johnson missed the first two preseason games due to an ankle injury but has since returned to practice. And rookie Marvin Mims missed time early in training camp with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in the preseason opener.

The Broncos close the preseason Saturday night against the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy, entering his fourth season, led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and really came on at the end of the year. He missed two games due to injury last season after sitting out seven because of injury and illness in 2021.

Despite the ranks having been thinned, Payton said the Broncos still have a “lot of guys” at wide receiver. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed that.

“All injuries are unfortunate,’’ Lombardi said of Jeudy going down. “We’ll see what the severity of this injury is, but we got a lot of guys in that room. Somebody’s going to have to step up. But things happen. I don’t try to think of them as being snakebit or whatever.”

If Jeudy can’t play in the regular-season opener, the only sure-fire starter now is veteran Courtland Sutton. But the Broncos are hopeful Mims can end up being one of the receivers who steps up.

“For sure,’’ Lombardi said, “He was hurt for the first couple weeks of camp but since he’s been back, we’ve been impressed with them. So hopefully he keeps developing and keeps progressing like he has. But we’re real optimistic about him.”

Payton said Mims was “better” on the second day of the joint practices and that “he’s making progress.” Payton said Mims was helped by changing shoes to wearing longer cleats since the field was bit slick. He expects Mims to play “quite a bit” in the preseason finale.

Denver receivers will audition Saturday to show they are worthy of making the 53-man roster before final cuts are made Tuesday and to show they could contribute immediately. Other receivers battling to step up include Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Marquez Callaway, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy. Hinton, who had 24 catches for 311 yards in 2022, is entering his fourth Denver season.

“He’s smart,’’ Payton said. “He’s savvy. He’s one of those players, he’s got a good feel. I think he locates and tracks the ball. … He’s got real good football instincts.”