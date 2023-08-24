ENGLEWOOD — Earlier this summer, Mark Jackson, part of Denver's famous receiving trio of three decades ago, said the Broncos this season could have a sequel to the "Three Amigos."

When the regular season begins, the Broncos could be down to one Amigo.

Jerry Jeudy, the team's top wideout, left practice Thursday on a cart with what coach Sean Payton said is a hamstring injury. A source later said Jeudy suffered a moderate right hamstring strain and will miss several weeks.

Jeudy is in jeopardy of missing Denver's regular-season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. If Jeudy can't play and with Tim Patrick having been lost for the season early in training camp with a torn Achilles, that would leave Courtland Sutton as the only remaining member of Jackson's hopeful second coming of the "Three Amigos."

On the second day of a two-day joint practice session with the Los Angeles Rams at the Centura Health Training Center, Jeudy was running an end-around play when he grabbed his right hamstring. He was taken off the field by a cart before being helped into the training facility.

"He'll get an MRI,'' Payton said after the practice. "We'll kind of see where he's at with it. But nothing more. ... Hopefully, it's not anything long term."

Since the July 26 start of training camp, the Broncos have been bogged down by injuries at receiver. In addition to losing Patrick, they have waived KJ Hamler with a mild heart condition and placed Jalen Virgil on season-ending injured reserve. Hamler could be re-signed early in the season.

Also, wide receiver Brandon Johnson missed the first two preseason games due to an ankle injury but has returned to practice. And rookie Marvin Mims Jr. missed time early in training camp with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in the exhibition opener.

The Broncos close the preseason Saturday night against the Rams at Empower Field at Mile High.

Jeudy, entering his fourth season, led the Broncos with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022 and really came on at the end of the year. He missed two games due to injury last season after sitting out seven because of injury and illness in 2021.

Despite the ranks having been thinned, Payton said the Broncos still have a “lot of guys” at wide receiver. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed that.

“All injuries are unfortunate,’’ Lombardi said. “We’ll see what the severity of (Jeudy's) injury is, but we got a lot of guys in that room. Somebody’s going to have to step up. But things happen. I don’t try to think of them as being snakebit or whatever.”

If Jeudy can’t play in the opener, the only sure-fire starter now is Sutton. But the Broncos are hopeful Mims can end up being one of the receivers who steps up for quarterback Russell Wilson.

“For sure,’’ Lombardi said, “He was hurt for the first couple weeks of camp but since he’s been back, we’ve been impressed with him. So hopefully he keeps developing and keeps progressing like he has. But we’re real optimistic about him.”

Payton said Mims, a second-round pick, was “better” on the second day of the joint practices and that “he’s making progress.” Payton said Mims was helped by changing shoes to wearing longer cleats since the field was bit slick. He expects Mims to play “quite a bit” in the preseason finale.

Denver receivers will audition Saturday to show they are worthy of being on the 53-man roster when final cuts are made Tuesday and to show they could contribute immediately. Other receivers battling to step up include Johnson, Kendall Hinton, Marquez Callaway, Lil’ Jordan Humphrey and Michael Bandy. Hinton, who had 24 catches for 311 yards in 2022, could be an intriguing option in his fourth Denver season.

“He’s smart,’’ Payton said. “He’s savvy. He’s one of those players who has got a good feel."

Lombardi noted that Hinton, being a former quarterback, "knows what quarterbacks want when he's running routes." But what Wilson really wants now obviously is some healthy receivers.