ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos waived wide receiver KJ Hamler on Monday with a non-football illness designation.

Denver could bring him back early in the 2023 season after he recently was diagnosed with what he called on social media a "mild heart irritation, called pericarditis."

Hamler had been on the active/non-football injury list after suffering a torn pectoral muscle last winter while working out. The revelation of his condition came after Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick earlier Monday had suffered, according to coach Sean Payton, a likely left Achilles tendon injury during practice. Payton said Patrick, who missed all of last season due to a torn right ACL, will get an MRI.

"After feeling some chest pains while working out on the break before (training) camp started (last week), I got everything checked out and was diagnosed with mild heart irritation, called pericarditis,'' Hamler wrote on social media. "I've got a great treatment plan with medicine and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field better and stronger than ever as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with."

A source made the procedural roster move on Hamler with the hope of bringing him back possibly early in the 2023 season.

"This is not a farewell, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health,'' Hamler wrote on social media.