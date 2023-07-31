ENGLEWOOD — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left Monday's training camp practice on a cart with a leg injury.

Patrick missed all of last season after undergoing knee surgery. He sustained a torn ACL on Aug. 2, 2022.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said after practice Patrick's new injury is believed to be an Achilles injury to his left leg.

"It's a tough break. But I know he's going to bounce back and recover," star cornerback Pat Surtain II said.

Patrick emerged as a trusted pass-catcher and locker-room leader when he caught 51 and 53 catches in 2020 and 2021. He totaled 742 and 734 receiving yards those seasons, respectively.

Patrick's injury Monday came during 7-on-7 drills, according to The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.