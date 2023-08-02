ENGLEWOOD — The teammate dynamic between Broncos starting safety candidates Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns feels a lot like family.

Jackson said: “I love Caden to death.”

Sterns joked: “That’s big bro. Really, an uncle. He’s older. Really old.”

On Wednesday afternoon, on the fifth day of Broncos training camp under new head coach Sean Payton, their friendship foreshadowed a roster revelation.

Sterns, 23, is poised for a bigger role in Denver’s vaunted secondary entering his third year in Denver. The former fifth-round draft pick had successful surgery to address a longtime hip issue and said the improvement is “night and day.” Now, he’s aiming to build off an impressive five games last season — two interceptions, four pass deflections and 21 tackles — before landing on injured reserve.

“Personally, I want to be one of the best safeties in the league,” Sterns said. “I just kind of keep it that way. I compete against everybody. But when it comes to the room that we have, it’s nothing but love.”

Payton, when asked about Sterns last week, said: “He’s certainly grasping what we are doing defensively. There is less change defensively and structurally. There are some things that are new. ... I think he’s doing well. I think he’s got good instincts, and we’ll just keep progressing with him.”

Jackson, 35, is in his 14th career NFL training camp after signing a one-year deal this summer to remain in Denver. His secondary leadership is unquestioned with 193 career games played in the league. Jackson defies the narrative that he’s a presumed backup — “Let my play do the talking,” he said — while understanding a harsh NFL reality for so-called aging players.

“(Sterns) is a huge part of this team as well going into his third year. I’m sure they’re expecting big things from him, as am I. But at the end of the day, for me, it’s all about coming out and still showing I can play this game at a high level,” Jackson said. “I just go about it the same way. Caden is still my teammate and I love Caden. Obviously, competition is competition. At the end of the day, I’m not going to turn my back on Caden. I’m going to still help Caden in every way I can, whether it’s on the field or off the field.

“It’s my responsibility to give whatever knowledge that I have to those guys in the room.”

That respect is mutual.

“I look up to (Jackson),” Sterns said. “I’m blessed to have him as somebody who's having a lot of knowledge in the game. There’s no animosity or whatever. The nature of the beast is competition. That’s just how it plays out.”

Sterns’ length and athleticism at 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds fits the mold of Denver’s playmaking secondary. Familiarity with teammates has forged a connection that he describes as “kind of able to be in each other’s minds.” But a starting role won’t be simply handed to Sterns.

What kind of swagger does he bring to the field?

“I’m mostly goofy. It just depends,” Sterns said. “When you play at a high level, it’s always serious, of course. But I like to keep it fun. I like to feel like I’m still 5 years old or 6 years old.”