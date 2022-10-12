ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are in desperate need of a boost on offense.
Denver has been one of the worst offenses in the NFL this season through five games, ranking 31st in scoring offense averaging 15 points per game. And part of the issue has been the lack of playmaking from skill players not named Courtland Sutton. Specifically, they've had little to no production from their tight ends, which could be why they rank last in red-zone offense.
But the Broncos could be getting a new offensive weapon back this week. Rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has been designated to return from injured reserve, after missing the first five games with a hamstring injury. Dulcich, a third-round pick out of UCLA, is expected to play a key role in the offense and could possibly play Monday night against the Chargers.
“From his college days, he was a very electric player and was able to separate down the field [and] stretch the field, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "He did some really good things for us as we were here in the OTAs and a little bit of the training camp, all that stuff. So he's another weapon for us."
It's unfair to expect a rookie to fix all of the Broncos' issues offensively. But considering the lack of production from Denver's tight ends this season, he could give the offense a spark.
The Broncos have only targeted their tight ends 30 times this season, which is tied for the eighth-lowest in the league. Eric Saubert leads the team with 13 targets and Albert Okwuegbunam is second with 11. And other than Okwuegbunam, Denver's tight ends are mostly blockers first and pass-catchers second.
That leaves plenty of room for Dulcich to make an impact, as he was clearly drafted to be a weapon through the air, not on the ground. At UCLA, Dulcich totaled 77 receptions for 1,353 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 17.6 yards per reception.
Whether or not Dulcich makes his NFL debut this Monday is unclear. He has a 21-day window to return. But when he does eventually play for the first time, the Broncos are hopeful he can provide that boost they desperately need.
"We're excited to get him out there, but he hasn't played a lot of football lately," Hackett said. "So it's going to be a slow process, and we want to be sure we work him in the right way.”