ENGLEWOOD — During the Broncos' coaching search, quarterback Russell Wilson reached out to Sean Payton before Payton eventually was hired in Denver.

Wilson has gotten to know Payton through his 11 years in the NFL, playing against him in Seattle and playing for him at the Pro Bowl. And it was no surprise he wanted to speak with Payton during the interview process, given Wilson's praise of Payton in January.

"He's one of the world's best," Wilson said Jan. 8. "He's competitive as can be, he's a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl, and then at the highest level, I was able to be around him at the Pro Bowl and just the wizardry that you would have on the field was just magnificent."

Payton said he took Wilson's call, after his former quarterback in New Orleans Drew Brees told him Wilson wouldn't leave him alone.

"When he called, I thought, 'I'm the last person that needs to get in trouble with the league,'" Payton said. "We spoke briefly."

The two will now be speaking often, as Payton was officially introduced as Denver's coach Tuesday. And Payton has been tasked with "fixing" Wilson after the nine-time Pro Bowler had the worst season of his career a year ago.

In 2022, Wilson had a career-low in completion percentage at 60.5% and touchdowns with 16, while totaling 11 interceptions, which is tied for the second most in a season in his career. Many believe Payton can fix Wilson after he helped Brees become one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history in New Orleans.

"Obviously it wasn't the type of season he wanted to have," Payton said. "I do feel like the last couple of weeks we saw a little bit more maybe of what we were expecting or accustomed to. I think the No. 1 job for us as coaches in evaluating our players is what are things they do really well and then let's try to put them in those positions. At least that's a starting point. And then minimize maybe any weaknesses.

"None of us want to be at a karaoke bar that no one knows the words to. So how do we get them comfortable and highlight their strengths?"

Still, Payton said he's "anxious" to coach Wilson, believing he can return to the elite level of play he experienced over a decade in Seattle.

"Here's what I know — I know he's a hard worker. He's an extremely hard worker. That's important," Payton said. "I think you take that, you understand the skillset, he won many games in Seattle, and then you go from there."

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Under Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Dec. 26, Wilson was often put on a pedestal. From the offense the Broncos ran to his personal training staff having offices at UCHealth Training Center, Wilson had as much control as anyone last year.

That won't happen under Payton, who intends to run an offense that best fits Wilson and not allowing Wilson's personal staff to have offices in the building.

"I'm not too familiar with that," Payton said. "That's foreign to me. That's not going to take place here."

Clearly, things are going to be different with Payton and Wilson. But that's not a bad thing for Wilson, who was anything but himself in his first season in Denver.

***

By the Numbers

280.5 — From 2006-21, the Saints led the NFL in net passing yards per game

27.6 — With Sean Payton as coach, the Saints posted the second-highest scoring average in the NFL, trailing only the Patriots (28.5)

15 — Payton coached 12 Saints players to a combined 15 AP first-team All-Pro picks

12 — From 2006-20, the Saints produced a top-10 scoring offense 12 times

9 — Payton coached the Saints to nine playoff appearances and seven NFC South titles

6 — With Payton, the Saints led the NFL in net yards six times

—Paul Klee